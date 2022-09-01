Issa Rae To Be Honored With Beacon Award At 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

If there’s anything Issa Rae has proven to us, it’s that she is and forever will be that girl.

The ADCOLOR Awards, an organization that has recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of historically underrepresented communities in the creative industries since 2007, is set to honor actress, writer, producer and comedian Issa Rae with the 2022 Beacon Award in partnership with ADWEEK.

The award recognizes notable persons who, in their pursuit of diversity, equity, and inclusion, challenge the status quo using their significant platforms. Rae has fought for representation throughout her career, including in shows like HBO’s Insecure and projects under her HOORAE label including A Black Lady Sketch Show, Rap Sh*t, and Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

“Adweek is thrilled to be celebrating Issa Rae for her incredible work and leadership,” said Ann Marinovich, Chief Content Officer, Adweek. “From her award-winning web series Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl to her groundbreaking HBO series Insecure and now with the content she’s producing at her media company HOORAE, Issa has shattered boundaries in storytelling and representation. Her commitment to her native South L.A. has been just as important, as she has invested in the area’s revitalization and efforts to keep the Black community thriving and successful.”

Earlier this year, Issa Rae revealed she mandates that all of her sets are at least 60% diverse, as a challenge to marketing and advertising industries to follow her example.

“For me it’s about making the changes on my end. Now I have the mandate of making sure my sets are 60% diverse, and that comes from realizing my own power. I can say no to a job if the crew is all white, which happens all the time. How is this still happening, and how do you want me to be your spokesperson for diversity when the people behind are not diverse?”

This year, a record number of nominations were submitted for ADCOLOR’s 10 categories, which included two new ones: ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year. More than 50 elected judges who represented a variety of businesses, positions, levels, and backgrounds thoroughly examined each candidacy. The renowned Board of Directors of ADCOLOR and the relevant partners selected this year’s winners in non-competitive categories.

“This year’s record number of nominations proves that even when faced with challenges, our community will still rise to the challenge of creating meaningful work that advances diversity, equity and inclusion,” said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. “Choosing our nominees and honorees is never an easy task, but our judges and Board members decided upon a remarkable list of individuals whose resilience and outstanding achievements will serve as an inspiration to many. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate them at our annual awards show in November.”

The 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, scheduled on Sunday, November 20, at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA, will honor and recognize the 2022 honorees and winners. The organization’s annual event, ADCOLOR 2022, which takes place from November 17–20, will come to a close with the live awards presentation.

The event’s physical tickets are currently sold out, but there are still virtual ticket choices available at bit.ly/adcoloreverywhere to access content after the event.