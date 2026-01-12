Investing Is No Longer Optional For Black Women—Here’s How To Build Wealth In 2026

A plus size multi racial woman works on a laptop in her home office

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

For years, Black women have been told the same story about money: work harder, save more, stay humble, and play the middle. That advice may have been well intentioned, but witnessing 600,000 Black women pushed out of the workforce in 2025, we know this advice is clearly outdated and will hold us back in 2026.

“Persistent wage gaps, rising costs, and longer life expectancy mean that income alone is no longer enough to support the lives many Black women envision for themselves and their families,” says Cassandra Cummings, Wealth Strategist and founder of Stocks and Stilettos.

We understand the assignment. Relying on earned income alone is no longer enough, which means we have to use every wealth-building tool available to us.

That’s where investing comes in.

So, let’s lock in.

“Investing is no longer optional for Black women—it’s a necessity,”states Cummings. “It offers something different: the ability to grow wealth without working more, and the opportunity to move beyond survival and into ownership.”

“When Black women invest, we’re not just planning for ourselves—we’re creating options, stability, and legacy for future generations,” Cummings explains.

Investing Myths that Mess with Your Mind and Money

One of the most damaging myths Black women encounter is the idea that investing must wait until everything else is in order—until debt is gone, savings are abundant, and life feels stable.

“Black women can and should invest even if they have debt or limited savings,” Cummings says, author of Fearless Finances, A Timeless Guide to Building Wealth. “The best strategy is a balanced one: aggressively manage high-interest debt while simultaneously investing small, automated amounts (i.e. $25 each month) into an investment vehicle like a Roth IRA. Waiting until everything is ‘perfect’ often means waiting forever—and missing out on years of growth.”

These intentional habits, even with a modest income, are enough for building wealth. “I’ve seen this firsthand. One woman in my investing community grew her investment account to over $100,000 by her early 30s while never earning more than $23 an hour. She kept her expenses low, invested consistently over time, and focused on what she could control—not what society told her she needed to earn first.”

Why Compound Interest is Queen

At the heart of investing’s power is compound interest—the ability for money to grow on top of itself over time. More specifically, the interest you earn on investing is added to the original principal amount, and then the next interest calculation is based on this new, larger total, thus creating a “snowball effect.” “This is powerful because it allows wealth to grow steadily—and then exponentially—over time,” Cummings says.

To leverage investing as a long-term legacy tool that can benefit children, grandchildren, and entire families, Cummings suggests opening up a custodial investment account or starting a small monthly investment in their name. “Time is one of the greatest gifts you can give,” Cummings offers.

Keep It Simple, Keep It Consistent

Investing doesn’t have to be complicated to be impactful. For beginners, especially, simplicity is key. “Beginner investors need clarity and consistency,” Cummings says. “The most effective approach is long-term investing using diversified, low-cost investments like index funds or ETFs.”

An ETF—short for exchange-traded fund—is a way to invest in many companies at once, instead of placing all your hope in just one. Think of it as collective ownership. A common example is an S&P 500 ETF, which mirrors the performance of 500 of the largest U.S. companies across industries like technology, healthcare, finance, and consumer goods. When you invest in one, you’re saying yes to the long arc of the economy—not betting on a single moment or name.

For beginners, this matters. Individual stocks can feel personal and emotional, rising and falling with the story of one company. Bonds, while steady, often don’t grow fast enough to meaningfully change your financial future. ETFs offer balance—built-in diversification, lower costs, and exposure to long-term growth without requiring you to constantly watch or worry. Many ETFs pay dividends that can be automatically reinvested, buying you more shares over time. This is compounding in action—wealth growing while you live your life.

As an investing newbie, the real work is also consistency—and learning to quiet the noise. This is where automation helps. “When investing happens automatically, it removes emotion, fear, and procrastination from the equation,” Cummings says. “The goal isn’t to beat the market—it’s to stay in the market.”



And if you need even more emotional and mindset support to stay in the market, don’t be afraid to hire a professional. “The right professional should help clarify goals, explain options in plain language, and create a plan that feels realistic and aligned with your life. They should make you feel seen, respected, and informed—not rushed or judged,” reminds Cummings. “A fiduciary financial planner or a financial coach, who is comfortable working with beginners and understands long-term wealth building, can be a great place to start.”

Still, even as investing becomes more normalized among Black women, financial curiosity often extends beyond slow-growth strategies to money moves that offer speed, immediate income, and a greater sense of control.

And that’s where trading comes in.

Trading Is Different—and That’s the Point

“Investing is about buying and holding for years to decades,” explains fintech founder and trader Tela Holcomb. “ Trading, on the other hand, involves buying and selling over a shorter time frame, anywhere from the same day to a few weeks or months.”

That distinction is critical. “Trading and investing serve very different roles in a wealth-building strategy,” Holcomb says. “Trading alone will not create generational wealth, and investing alone often doesn’t move fast enough to change someone’s day-to-day financial reality.”

She often compares the two to everyday money tools. “Think about why you have a checking account and a savings account. You separate them because they serve different purposes and carry different levels of risk. Trading and investing should be treated the same way.”

When you are trading, the question is simple for Holcomb: “Will this stock move enough, in the direction I expect, to generate a profit?” Traders primarily care about the mechanics of price movement and are not emotionally attached to what they buy or sell. “Traditional investing is the opposite,” says Holcomb. Investors benefit from compounding, dividends, and long holding periods, and they focus on questions about long-term performance, growth, and stability.

Trading Can Satisfy Your Need for Speed–But with a Cost

“Trading can generate income faster than long-term investing, which matters if someone is trying to eliminate debt, rebuild after a setback, or create flexibility outside of a paycheck.”

But that speed requires trade-offs. As a form of active income generation, “trading requires more attention, discipline, and emotional control,” she explains. “Without clear rules, risk management, and realistic expectations, it can become inconsistent or stressful,” notes Holcomb. “Investing requires less day-to-day involvement and is better suited for building wealth across decades.”

Should I Trade or Invest?

A problem arises when Black women are told they must choose between the two. “For a Black woman focused on long-term wealth like I was, the key is understanding that trading and investing are not competitors,” Holcomb says. “When used together strategically, they support financial independence.”

She speaks from experience. Holcomb used trading to generate active income to eliminate debt and replace her paycheck, while investing helped her start building long-term wealth at the same time. Together, they created momentum without sacrificing stability. “That combination is what allowed me to walk away from my 9-to-5 at 29,”says Holcomb.

Responsible Exposure Still Matters

While more Black women are trading today than when Holcomb began in 2008, barriers remain. “Black women still remain underrepresented, and the barriers are structural, not personal,” she says. “Access, trust, and presentation matter.”

Responsible exposure means changing how the conversation happens. “That includes talking about trading in clear, culturally responsive language that meets people where they are,” Holcomb explains. “When Black women can clearly understand how the market works, it stops feeling like something that was never built with us in mind.”

She also emphasizes preparation over pressure. “Using a practice trading account is one of the most effective ways to get started. It allows you to learn how the market works without risking your hard-earned money.”

The Real Flex: Options

Ultimately, trading should be framed as an option—not an expectation. “Trading can play a role, but it should be a supporting tool, not the foundation,” Holcomb says. “For most Black women, financial stability comes first.”

That means emergency savings, reducing high-interest debt, and participating in long-term investing vehicles. “Trading should never replace those priorities,” she emphasizes.

It also means being honest about capacity. “Trading requires attention and emotional discipline. Not everyone has the time or desire for that, and that’s okay,” she says. “Financial independence is not about doing everything. It’s about choosing what aligns with your life and values.”

Clarity and Consistency Lead to Coins

In 2026, Black women deserve wealth conversations rooted in clarity, not fear. Investing provides the foundation. Trading, when used intentionally, can add momentum. Each comes with its own considerations, but the real power lies in understanding the difference—and knowing you are allowed to decide what belongs in your strategy.

That, in itself, is wealth.



Kara Stevens is the founder of The Frugal Feminista and author of heal your relationship with money and Unmasking the Strong Black Woman.

⁠

.