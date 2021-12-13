This Accelerator Program is Empowering Small Black Business Owners to Become Their Own Chief Technology Officers

Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered who’s in charge of making sure a company stays technologically savvy, there’s probably a Chief Technology Officer working behind the scenes. Unfortunately, some startup founders don’t always have the capacity or budget to bring on a CTO, but still need the know-how to help grow their companies.

Bubble, a company that provides no-code solutions to developing web applications, is aiming to help small founders become their own CTOs and take their small businesses to the next level. In October, Bubble launched Immerse, which they describe as part bootcamp and part accelerator, provides participants with a rigorous curriculum, stellar mentor network and top-tier speaker series to help entrepreneurs learn the core skills for building a great web app and scaling their business.

The top participants will be presenting their projects on December 16, 6pm-8:30pm ET to a community of hundreds investors and tech professionals.

Winners will be tapped for a spot in a startup accelerator, as well as a $5,000 cash prize.

With more than 1,100 applications combined, the two cohorts hosted 25 Founders-in-Residence, of which 70% of which identified as female!.

Two of the finalists include Andre Fowlkes the Founder of Case Prep Hero, a platform that helps candidates independently increase their skill and experience with case interviews by using software to provide realistic simulations of a case interview.

Additionally, Jordana Wright, Managing Director of Activate Space, an impact real estate social enterprise that aims to connect startups with a global network of affordable community spaces located within faith properties.