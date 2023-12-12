This Hyundai CEO Attributes His Success To His Alpha Phi Alpha Brotherhood–Here’s Why

Like college, fraternities in the United States were originally founded for white male students. For years the elite networks excluded minorities, barring them from the socially lucrative opportunities that members enjoyed. So, as always, Black students created their own in answer to the pervasive racism they faced. On December 4, 1908, the first Black fraternity was created—Alpha Phi Alpha, and eight other organizations soon followed, birthing the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) otherwise known as the Divine Nine. The fraternities and sororities stand on the principles of brotherhood, sisterhood, service and Black excellence.

Randy Parker is a testament of this.

The Texas Christian University (TCU) alum pledged Alpha Phi Alpha as a younger man, he is now the chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor America. To this day he says he owes his storied career to the impactful organization he joined more than two decades ago.

“When I first got to TCU, my initial brotherhood was the basketball team,” Parker tells ESSENCE. “But when I did pledge in my junior year, it was by far one of the best things I ever did.”

He says the community he was welcomed into as a teen is one he still leans on.

“We’re all in a group chat together.”

When Parker was seated as the first Black man to hold his current role at Hyundai, he knew he wanted to highlight the importance of Black Greek Letter organizations—fortunately, the massive company didn’t hesitate to back him.

Hyundai’s initiative Divine Journeys tells the stories of Black Greek Letter organizations through robust multi-medium campaigns. The brand has also donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars to HBCU’s Divine Nine organizations.

“This is our way of giving back to the community,” Parkers says. “But what I would like to say is that the Black consumer dollar and with organizations like the Divine Nine, young adults can learn how to financially themselves and their community.”

He adds: “HBCUs and Greek Letter Organizations provide an environment where our people can feel affirmed, and still get a quality education. With my arrival and being one of the Black first CEOs of a major automotive company, it was time for myself and my team to step up and support the Black community in a huge way.”