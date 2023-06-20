HR Leaders Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT To Help Them Create Termination Notices

HR leaders have it tough, especially in an ever-evolving workforce.

A recent report has found that they are using all the tools they have at their disposal to make their jobs easier, including ChatGPT.

Survey results from business insights platform B2b Reviews revealed that 1 in 10 HR tech employees have used ChatGPT to create termination notices. Additionally, more than half of them have used the tech tool to save an average of 70 minutes per week.

Tech company OpenAI launched their bot tool ChatGPT in November, and has quickly become a widely used tool across various work functions, including HR.

“When it comes to general HR resources, nearly 70% of HR tech employees said their company provides the necessary funds and tools to enact positive changes,” the report stated. “Another 73% said they’re prepared to handle potential turnover. AI software for HR, such as BambooHR and Gusto, can further support HR employees as they tackle daily tasks, turnover, and layoffs.”

HR leaders aren’t the only ones using tech to boost productivity. Workers across various functions are increasingly embracing ChatGPT to help them perform administrative tasks.

A survey of 4,500 employees commissioned by social media app Fishbowl stated that 30% reported have already used ChatGPT to support work-related tasks.

“I think this Is huge,” said professor Erik Brynjolfsson, director of Stanford University’s Digital Economy Lab in a CBS News report. “I wouldn’t be surprised 50 years from now, people looked back and say, wow, that was a really seminal set of inventions that happened in the early 2020s.”