Howard University MBAs Are Landing Six Figure Salaries At A Fraction Of The Cost Of PWIs

With graduates including Toni Morrison, Thurgood Marshall, Taraji P. Henson, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Howard University continues to produce some of the best and brightest in government, literature, politics, and the arts.

The private, Historic Black Research University comprises 14 schools and colleges and includes an MBA program that rivals top competitors across the globe. Ranked 28th of 117 on Bloomberg Businessweek’s Best Business Schools of 2022-23, Howard’s MBA program offers students full-time and flexible scheduling options to earn advanced degrees in engineering, law, medicine, social work, divinity, and architecture.

The Howard University School of Business is a pillar of excellence and one of the nation’s best-kept secrets. Many of the school’s MBA graduates land six-figure salaries at a fraction of the cost of their PWI counterparts.

The university estimates MBA students will pay $35,016 in-state tuition, plus expenses for the 2022-23 academic year. By contrast, the average annual cost for top MBA graduate programs across six top predominately white institutions (PWIs) is $104,966. That’s nearly one-third more than what Howard MBA students pay.

Howard MBA graduates typically snag employment within three months of graduation and earn a median base salary of $120,000. The average starting salary for students across top PWIs is slightly higher at $126,150. The return on investment yielded by substantial tuition savings at Howard makes the dip in starting salary negligible.

Dubbed the nation’s most underrated full-time MBA program, Howard University is a tenable option for undergraduates considering post-grad studies and seasoned professionals looking to increase their market value.

Here are the average starting salaries of Howard University MBA graduates, according to payscale research, and top MBA employers across industries.

Business Consultant

Consultants advise businesses in marketing, human resources, management, engineering, and finance.

Median base salary: $120,000

Top employers of MBA Business Consultants include Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, and KPMG.

Engineering Project Manager

Engineering managers lead, coordinate, plan, and direct development projects for companies.

Median base salary: $125,000

Top employers of MBA Engineering Project Managers include Apple, Honeywell, Microsoft, and Jacobs.

IT Program Manager

IT program managers develop, manage, and oversee the implementation of different programs for an employer.

Median base salary: $132,000

Top employers of IT Program Manager MBA’s include IBM, Accenture, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, and Northrop Gruman.

Senior Financial Analyst

Senior analysts perform various duties in the financial sector, including budgeting, forecasting, financial planning, and building economic models.

Median base salary: $120,000

Top employers of Senior Financial Analyst MBA’s include Lockheed Martin, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, and Citi.

Regional Operations Director

Regional directors oversee the performance and operations of multiple branches or locations within a company.

Median base salary: $107,000

Top employers of Regional Operations Director MBA’s include Amazon, Starbucks, EZ, and AT&T.

Regional Sales Manager

Area sales managers are responsible for developing and implementing sales, marketing, and finance strategies across territories.

Median base salary: $76,300

Top employers of Regional Sales Manager MBA’s include Oracle, AT&T, IBM, SAP, and Salesforce.