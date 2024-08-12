Tatyana Ali, Angie Stone And Leela James Named Honorary Zeta Phi Beta Members For Career And Civic Achievements

The illustrious Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, just welcomed new members into their fold.

The Divine Nine organization recently announced that 15 women were inducted as Honorary Members into its Alpha Omega Chapter. Per the sorority, the women have demonstrated outstanding commitment to civic engagement and the advancement of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.’s principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood.

Among them are some familiar faces including actress and entrepreneur Tatyana Ali, and singers Leela James and Angie Stone.

Other inductees this year are Patrice Banks, an engineer and entrepreneur, Dr. Stacie NC Grant, Jaspen “Jas” Boothe, is an Army Veteran, Cancer Survivor, and Veteran Disability Advocate who served over 17 years, Felicia Brokaw, an Army General known for her distinguished military service and leadership, Caretha Coleman, Silicon Valley tech leader, Wanda Durant, Kevin Durant’s mother and motivational speaker, Andrea Hunley a community activist, Maimah Karmo, a respected author, Dawn Morton-Rias, healthcare advocate, Perri Shakes-Drayton, a British retired track and field athlete Ashley Sharpton, a community organizer, Dominque Sharpton, civil rights activist, and Regina Young, Pennsylvania State Representative.

The new honorary Members join the likes of legends like Esther Rolle, Sarah Vaughn, an Ann Nesby, among other notables.

“I am honored to oversee all of Zeta Phi Beta’s membership categories and am thrilled that Zeta Phi Beta continues to attract fascinating, fierce and finer women to carry out the vision of Zeta Phi Beta’s Founders,” International First Vice President for Membership Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq. shared in a news release. “The newest class of Honorary Members will advance Zeta Phi Beta’s goals as Zeta Phi Beta women everywhere work together to support our communities.”