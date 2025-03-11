Style Without Sacrifice: These Are Healthy And Sustainable Black-Owned Braiding Hair Options

Young black woman working at home and making afro braids to young black men

For many Black women, braiding hair isn’t just a protective style—it’s a cultural tradition, a form of self-expression, and in many cases, a necessary solution for managing textured hair. But what if the synthetic braiding hair so many of us rely on is harming our health?

A recent Harvard study found that many popular synthetic braiding hair brands contain harmful toxins, including flame retardants and endocrine disruptors, that can lead to scalp irritation, hair loss, and long-term health concerns. In some cases, the very products meant to protect our hair are doing more damage than good.

But here’s the good news: safer, natural alternatives exist. From non-toxic synthetic options to brands offering organic, biodegradable fibers, a new wave of Black-owned businesses is creating solutions that prioritize beauty and health. If you’ve ever struggled with itchiness, breakouts, or discomfort after installing braids, it might be time to explore these healthier choices.

We’ve rounded the best braiding hair brands to help you maintain your style without compromising your health.

Nourie

In early 2023, Osahon Ojeaga, launched Nourie, the flagship product from her company Aja Labs, a materials engineering startup creating plastic-free synthetic fibers for the consumer beauty space. She along with Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder, Dr. Mary Moore, a materials and polymer engineer, is aiming to create pathways for Black women to stake some ownership over the $13 billion global hair extension market. Derived from plant fibers, the product was created after Ojeaga experienced extreme irritation and rashes from traditional braiding hair. In less than three years, the brand has expanded tremendously and can be found on Amazon via Prime-two day delivery. Prices range from $ 31.99 for a two-bundle pack or four packs for $60.

DOSSO Beauty

Launched in 2018, Kadidja Dosso wanted to provide a solution for people who, like her, are allergic to braiding hair and suffer from scalp and skin sensitivity.

“I knew that it was the hair itself because I tried to use another brand that said it was clean therapy, and I noticed that it was a different reaction,” Dosso explained in a 2024 interview with Fox 29. “It wasn’t just scalp bumps and everything like that. My scalp was inflamed, it was purple, and it was unbearable. So I knew that I had to find an option. And then I polled about 200 women, and in two days, 200 plus women told me that they also had the same reaction.”

Dosso Beauty’s braiding hair is made from cleansed Kanekalon fiber, free from the toxic chemicals found in 99% of braiding hair on the market. It is clinically tested, dermatologist-approved, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive skin. It has conducted additional testing to confirm that our braiding hair is free from lead, cadmium, mercury, hexavalent chromium, and flame retardants—harmful chemicals commonly used in standard braiding hair.

Since launching the brand, Dosso Beauty products are sold on Amazon, GoPuff and other online retailers. It was also a recipient of $250K grant from the Black Ambition Prize, a non-profit launched by Pharrell Williams.

Rebundle

This plant-based brand’s ReGen Hair Fiber™ is comprised of repurposed biopolymers, which, according to its site makes it 97 percent biobased, earning the USDA’s Certified Biobased Product label.

“We believe that the most sustainable cycle is the carbon cycle,” the brand stated. “While the use of regenerative materials in this application is relatively new, there is high potential to reach three of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals: health, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.”

Per bundle prices start at around $36.

Ruka

This biodegradable and hypoallergenic braiding hair brand was developed by a team of Black scientists to be free from harmful chemicals, look natural and feels and behaves like real hair. It’s made from the same biodegradable organic collagen fibre as its patented Synths®1. A bit on the pricey side, bundles range from $27-$160 per pack.