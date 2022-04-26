These HBCUs Have The Highest Payoff For Graduates. Did Yours Make The List?

HBCUs have produced some of the world’s most successful professionals across all industries, and prospective students have taken notice.

Despite nationwide enrollment drops, some HBCUs are growing. The Washington Post reported that thousands of students have flocked to prominent HBCUs. Morgan State, North Carolina A&T State, Prairie View A&M and Howard universities have reported surging enrollment during the pandemic. Not to mention, Black undergraduate students have been steadily increasing. Between 2000 and 2010 alone, it went up by 73%, from 1.5 million students to 2.7 million.

But not all HBCUs are created equally.

A new study by data-driven college rankings site, OnlineU recently released their ranked list of the median salaries of ten HBCUs’ alumni and compares them to other Black graduates in the state to determine the HBCUs with the Highest Payoff for Black Students.

Online U said the top 10 HBCUs with the greatest return are Xavier University of Louisiana, Spelman College, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Tuskegee University, Alcorn State University, and Dillard University.

The methodology for the rankings consisted of taking a look at median earnings for graduates of the colleges in comparison to the state salary threshold, which is the median salary for Black graduates in the state with the same level of education. Median salaries reflect earnings 10 years after enrollment.