Grab Your Mickey Mouse Ears! HBCU Week Is Hosting Its Largest Event Ever At Walt Disney World In October

There’s nothing like experiencing an HBCU as a prospective college student. Fortunately an organization is helping more youths do just that, and this year, that’s happening in a truly magical way.

In a news release shared with ESSENCE, more than 5,000 high school students will join nearly 50 HBCU representatives at Walt Disney World Resort next month at HBCU Week Foundation‘s annual event.

“We are pleased to share in the mission to highlight the rich history and cultural significance of HBCUs, creating educational and, ultimately, career opportunities for students,” said HBCU Week Founder and CEO Ashley Christopher in a news release. “Hosting this national event at Walt Disney World Resort helps amplify the mission of HBCU Week, attracting more parents and students throughout the country to our events and helps make an even greater impact in fostering opportunities for thousands of students.”

HBCU Week is comprised of multi-day events held annually through the country. It was launched by Christopher designed to encourage high school-aged youth to apply for and graduate from HBCUs.

5,000 students will reportedly be in attendance and more than $10 million in scholarships are expected to be awarded. One of the highlights of weekend also includes the college fair, which to date, has offered 3,500 on-the-spot admissions.

Since its founding in 2017, this is the largest scaled event and the first time its being held at the Walt Disney World Resort. The event includes a battle of the bands at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex along with the college fair; a live broadcast of ESPN’s First Take show featuring HBCU Week ambassador Stephen A. Smith and show host Molly Qerim; career assistance seminars.

“This event is an ideal collaboration in that it highlights Disney’s commitment to supporting HBCUs and the mission of HBCU Week,” said Avis Lewis, Vice President Human Resources, Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks International. “We are pleased with the immense momentum we are seeing already, with unprecedented attendance at the college fair and a host of exciting events planned. We look forward to seeing students and parents from all over the Southeast enjoying this event and all the magic of Disney while they are here.”

Students can register for the College Fair at visit www.HBCUWeek.org.