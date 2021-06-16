HBCU Heroes Launches “Secure The Bag” Virtual Career Fest to Boost Black Students’ Professional Success

It’s graduation season for millions around the country. Next stop? Jobs.

To help ease the transition, HBCU Heroes, a non-profit (501C3) founded by Tracey Pennywell and NBA veteran, George Lynch, will launch “Secure The Bag Career Fest,” a virtual summer series that takes place monthly, on each second Friday, through August 13th. Participants can expect panels dedicated to diversifying the HBCU talent pool, featuring an array of CEOs, executives, and HR/hiring managers lending their voices to support historically Black colleges and universities for students seeking career opportunities.

“Preparing the next generation for tomorrow is one of the best ways we can ensure sustainable growth,” said Tiana Carter, Senior Director, Culture & Engagement/Head of DEI for Waste Management per a release. “That is why I am excited to join with HBCU Heroes to provide valuable insights and equip students with the necessary acumen as they move their futures forward.”

The series aims to arm HBCU students with tools to remain competitive in finance, tech, media, and other industries to become professional and financially successful.

Speakers include Tiana Carter (Waste Management), Alison Smith (SiriusXM), Allie Butler (Coca Cola Consolidated, Inc.), Dr. Joseph Bryant, Jr. (Rainbow Push Sports), Reggie Grant (NFL veteran), Harry Holt (Professor/Morgan State University), Michael Norwood (Professor/UNC-Chapel Hill), Khadevis Robinson (Speaker, Olympian, Cross Country Coach/The Ohio State University) and more.

One student will also be selected at random, live, as the winner of a $10,000 scholarship giveaway for their collegiate expenses and career readiness goals. Registration is free and open to the public.