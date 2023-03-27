This New Black-Owned AI-Powered Hair App Redefines Diagnosing and Treating Hair

Black women’s relationship with their hair is deep and layered. But one thing is clear, the journey to hair health starts with gaining a clear understanding of its needs.

Dr. Tiffany St. Bernard, Founder and CEO of HairDays gets it and has developed a tool to support others along the way.

Her brand, HairDays, Inc., the first-of-its-kind platform building AI-powered platform revolutionizing hair care announced the launched mobile app, to help users personalize their haircare routine. The apps proprietary data to offers suggestions, track progress, predict dermatological conditions, connect users to hair health resources, and convene community.

“I know first-hand just how hard it can be to find the right hair care routine and products that work uniquely for you, which is why we created a unique solution that combines the best in cutting-edge AI technology to provide personalized hair care right to your fingertips,” said Dr. Tiffany St. Bernard, Founder and CEO of HairDays in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “HairDays is here to change how you shop, think, plan, style, share, and care for your crown. Our mission is to democratize access to the healthy hair journey that everyone deserves.”

Dr. Sr. Bernard, a Cornell educated organic chemist, biomedical engineer, and data scientist said she was driven to develop HairDays after noticing how non-inclusive general hair products are, and how. this has led to BIPOC users experiencing hair and scalp health issues. products that can adversely impact hair and scalp health. To remedy this, the app analyzes the users’ hair type, texture, allergies and preferences to receive personalized product recommendations with the guidance of St. Bernard and dermatologist Dr. Andrew Alexis.

“Advising Dr. Tiffany St. Bernard in her development of HairDays has been monumental in my work to elevate skin and hair care in the Black community,” said Dr. Alexis in a statement. “I’m so proud of Tiffany and her commitment to science through creating this consumer-facing and research-backed platform. By combining lifestyle-oriented consumer trends with scientific research, HairDays is paving the way for people with all hair types to feel confident and excited by their appearance and have the tools necessary to care for themselves in the best possible way.”