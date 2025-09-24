Need Funding? These Grants For Black Women Entrepreneurs Are Open Right Now

Businesswoman working on laptop in modern office space

How many of you are sitting on an idea you’ve had in the back of your mind for days, weeks, maybe even months now? (I’m talking to myself here, too.)

Well, sometimes the only thing that is standing between your vision and your next level is funding.

We know that for many Black women, access to capital is not about a lack of ideas or ambition (because if we had a penny for every time someone stole our idea, or capitalized off of our ambitions, we’d all be millionaires by now), but it’s about systems that make getting resources harder than it should be. That’s why tapping into grant opportunities can be a powerful way to get the money you need without having to take on debt or give up ownership in your business.

The good news is there are real dollars on the table right now. Whether you’re just starting out and could use a quick $500 to cover marketing costs, or you’re ready to scale with a $25,000 boost, these grants are designed to help you keep pushing forward. Here are a few to know about and apply for today.

Wish Local Empowerment Program

This program provides $500 to $2,000 for Black-owned small businesses with 20 or fewer employees. It’s designed to support everyday owners making an impact in their communities, and applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

HerRise Microgrant

Every month, this initiative awards $1,000 to a woman-of-color-owned business bringing in less than $1 million in revenue. It’s a steady and consistent opportunity to apply for, especially if you’re looking for support to cover smaller but essential expenses.

Digitalundivided’s Breakthrough Program

If you’re a Black or Latina woman founder running a tech-driven business, this program is worth your time. Breakthrough offers $5,000 grants along with hands-on training, mentorship, and community. The catch: you need to have been in business at least a year and have some revenue coming in. If that sounds like you, what are you waiting for?

NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant

With awards of $25,000, this program has become a standout for Black entrepreneurs who want to take their businesses to the next level. Applications are due by Nov. 1, so now is the time to prepare your materials.

Faire Small Business Grant

Independent retailers, this one’s for you. Faire launched a program to give $5,000 in grants and credits to help small shops stock up and expand. It’s been a game-changer for store owners looking to bring in new products without burning through their budgets. This round closes at the end of September, so if you’re planning to open or grow a retail space in 2026, make sure you hit that submit button.

Galaxy of Stars Grants

For women and minority entrepreneurs, this program offers smaller awards around $2,450 and larger prize bundles valued at more than $20,000, often including services and resources that go beyond just cash. Applications are due by September 30, 2025 so don’t delay in submitting yours today (and according to the website, it’ll only take you 30 seconds!).

The Freed Fellowship Grant

This grant is all about consistency. Every single month, The Freed Fellowship awards $500 to a small business owner, and the winners also get coaching and feedback that’s often just as valuable as the money itself. At the end of the year, the monthly winners are in the running for a larger $2,500 award.