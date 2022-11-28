Google Searches For Excuses To Miss Work Have Soared Up 1900%

Employers across the country are urging workers to return to the office, and it looks for believable excuses to stay home.

According to data analysis released from the Frank Recruitment Group, US Google searches reasons to miss work hit 2,230,240. That’s a significant 1884% increase from just two years ago in 2020, which at that point was sitting at 112,400 Google searches.

“It seems to coincide with the beginning of the return to the office, which tells us that this hasn’t been the easiest transition for everybody,” Rowan O’Grady, president of Americas at Frank Recruitment said. Workers have become used to spending more time with their families and ditching the daily commute, so employers need to keep this in mind when they’re asking employees to come back into the office. And with the Great Resignation and incredible movement of people in the jobs market, employees may look for companies who can offer more of what they want.”

The report used data from keywordtool.io, with researchers further examining the number of searches each month between 2018 and 2022 using SEMrush, and the analysis used monthly, yearly, and cumulative numbers.

This uptick of search types in unsurprising following the Great Resignation labor movement which saw millions of workers quit their jobs for better ones.

According to a 2022 Randstad survey, one-third of participants reported they left a job because it didn’t fit their personal lives. More than half of Millennials and Gen-Z respondents said they would quit a job if it infringed on their work/life balance. That compares with just over a third of those polled who identify as Baby Boomers.

As a recession looms, reports have pointed out that the number of workers leaving their jobs across the globe has seen a slight decline.

According to new data out of the UK, employees are cuffing onto their jobs in a way economists haven’t seen in months.

“Job hunters across the UK also look to cuff for the winter and settle down quickly into a new role before looking for different opportunities in the spring,” said Jill Cotton in an interview with The Stylist. As a trends expert at Glassdoor, she regularly tracks the behavior of employees.

It’s likely that those aiming to stay at their jobs, prefer to work on their own terms.