Funding For Black Nonprofits Has Been Cut Nationwide — Here’s Why Giving Tuesday 2025 Matters

The stakes are high this year for Giving Tuesday, which falls on December 2, and this is especially true for Black-owned nonprofits and businesses.

Since the top of the year, economic uncertainty has only risen, in large thanks to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. On top of that, massive amounts of government funding geared towards non-profits has been gutted. The most recent numbers show that the government, across federal and state levels, granted about $267 billion in nonprofits in 2021, per the Urban Institute’s findings. With government money scaled way back, Giving Tuesday in 2025 is extra important because charities can use the donations more than ever.

It’s what led the African American Small Business Foundation, Inc. to call on supporters to give to its campaign, running December 2 through 31, which will support Black-owned businesses in New York City.

“African American small business support is more than providing assistance; it is a comprehensive strategy designed to uplift families, generate jobs, and stimulate economic mobility. The African American Small Business Foundation, Inc. is at the center of this work—connecting entrepreneurs to the resources, knowledge, and networks they need to thrive,” the foundation’s press release states. “Stronger businesses build stronger communities.”

The foundation plans to use funds to support business owners by expanding access to capital via, for example, loans and grants. It also supports entrepreneurs via networking opportunities and business development opportunities that can help boost everything from branding to e-commerce.

Black Public Media made a plea for support, bringing attention to how essential donations will be on Giving Tuesday after it lost $1.8 million in funding from Congress in 2025. As the media group fights to recoup funding, Executive Director Leslie Fields-Cruz notes, “Public media is for every American, and every American should be reflected in its programs and documentaries.”

Nonprofits make it clear that every dollar matters. Donating as much as $5 to organizations like those above can help enliven Black-owned and Black-led nonprofits and businesses in a time where support is particularly dire. To show some love, find a foundation that resonates via the Giving Gap, a free and easily searchable directory of Black-founded nonprofits across the U.S.