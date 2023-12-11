Gender Non-Conforming Workers Make Their Colleagues Uncomfortable, Data Says

A non-binary person is getting dressed, wearing heeled shoes. The person is sitting on the sofa in the living room.

Gender nonconforming workers have been told they make their coworkers uncomfortable, according to a recent report from Coqual, a global think tank.

60% of gender diverse survey respondents that Coqual spoke with say gender non-conforming employees experience negative stereotypes and social interactions in the workplace. Only 39% of cisgender professionals echo that sentiment, however.

Even more troubling, nearly 50% trans professionals in the U.S. share they’re often told their gender non-conformity is “just a phase,” and are routinely misgendered. What’s more, 2 in 5 of them say they’ve been told they make those around them uncomfortable.

“All around the world, professionals from historically marginalized gender identity groups are still required to navigate exclusionary, inequitable and hostile workplace environments that make it difficult to achieve their full potential,” Lanaya Irvin, CEO of Coqual, said in a statement.

Workers who identify as gay similarly share struggles in the workplace.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, June findings from Glassdoor revealed that LGBTQ+ workers are afraid to be out at their companies, for fear of losing their jobs due to their sexual identity.

The survey results revealed that 45% of LGBTQ+ employee respondents said being out in the workplace could hurt their careers, and even fear losing their jobs because of sexual orientation. The company surveyed 6,000 U.S. adults as conducted by The Harris Poll. 55% of the pool identified as LBTQ+, and of them nearly half said they’ve been privy or subject to anti-LGBTQ+ comments while in the workplace.

Irvin added: “Organizations must look beyond the binary and create more equitable workplaces through gender-inclusive policies, programs and people management strategies.”