Why Gen Z Is Opting Out Of Management Roles At Work

Gen Z is a truly unique generation, and that’s showing up at work.

Not only did they grow up digitally native, on the internet and on social media, but they have entered their youth through a series of historic crises. They have experienced and see the world like no other age group. This explains why Gen Z does so much on its own terms, and this especially true in the workplace.

A report shows that more than half of the young generation does not want to be a middle manager, calling this “conscious un-bossing.” On top of that, a whopping 72% of Gen Z would choose a more individual route to growth versus managing others, per the Robert Walters findings. Several factors have made management roles a turn-off. For example, Lucy Bisset, director of Robert Walters North, told Forbes that Gen Z respects leadership but often associates “management with stress, limited autonomy, and poor work-life balance.”

Companies must respond by changing their models. Bisset added that “younger professionals are seeking to become thought leaders and specialists. They’re more interested in building their personal brand, developing niche expertise, and contributing to meaningful projects.” To meet these needs, companies should prioritize offering higher pay, personal development, and skills growth in higher-level roles.

Even if less Gen Z is enthusiastic about middle management work, it’s not like these roles are wide open. The age group is currently navigating a job market that doesn’t value their college degrees as “promised.” Said job market also has slower hiring with a shrinking pool of entry level roles. This may help explain why Gen Z is experiencing a “triple threat” of pessimism, uncertainty, and discontent at work higher than anyone else.

For a generation that has lived through a global pandemic, historic inflation, historic layoffs, climate crises, increasing difficulties to home ownership, humanitarian emergencies, and major geopolitical tensions… it makes sense they are navigating generational shifts and creating hope by prioritizing their own survival.

It’s worth noting that Gen Z also sees opportunity differently. Rather than relying on companies to provide it, the entrepreneurial-minded generation has an instinct to build businesses and become their own boss.

Ahead, Gen Z’s “conscious un-bossing,” as it’s been called, is less about a lack of ambition but a break from tradition. The young generation is not eager to take roles that don’t serve them, and companies have to evolve with this.

“Gen Z isn’t turning away from leadership,” Bisset explained to Forbes. “They’re turning away from a specific type of leadership. They want to lead in ways that align with their values — through expertise, collaboration, and personal growth.”