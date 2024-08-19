Gen-Z Entrepreneurs Are Redefining The Art Of Pitching Their Startups

Portrait of smiling African American businesswoman standing at office. Young woman executive wearing casual clothing smiling at camera.

Howard University’s Black Commerce Conference is a tradition in the making. Now in its sophomore year, the event seamlessly blends conventional elements such as panel discussions and keynote addresses with modern touches like digital networking and interactive workshops. “The Future of Black Entrepreneurship” is a fitting title for the multigenerational assembly where emerging tech entrepreneurs, brick-and-mortar business owners, and unicorn startup founders connect.

As a first-time attendee reporting from the event at Maryland’s scenic National Harbor, I was particularly taken by the confidence and boldness of the many young, entrepreneurial-minded Gen-Zers I encountered, most of whom were recent HBCU grads. Many approached me with creative and polished pitches for their startups, reflecting a level of self-assurance and ingenuity that I found truly inspiring.

Twenty-seven-year-old Daryl “DJ” Riley was among them. As I exited the main stage, he approached with a helping hand—a gesture that was both practical and appreciated, as I descended the steps in higher-than-my-usual heels. He followed with perceptive feedback on the panel discussion I’d just wrapped before seamlessly transitioning into a compelling 30-second pitch for his fashion technology venture, Tendaji.

In less than a minute, Riley had identified a need, made himself useful, and successfully introduced his startup. It was a masterclass in the art of pitching—one of a handful I experienced at the Howard University and PNC annual Juneteenth conference event.

Desirae Brown, Co-Founder of Soundtrack the Game

If Riley mastered the art of the pitch, Desirae Brown’s ability to channel nostalgia and create warm, positive, feel-good vibes is unparalleled.

No sooner had one conversation ended than another began, as Brown approached with what appeared to be a set of three playing cards. Before I knew it, she had me immersed in a game of hypothetical scenarios, tapping into my knowledge of classic Martin episodes, spitting Pink Friday lyrics I didn’t know I knew, and a workplace simulation involving stolen boxes that left me questioning how ‘Craig got fired on his day off.’

Founded by Brown and her partner Nigel Dunn, the Soundtrack game has since become a staple at game nights. “It’s a card game that brings people together through film and song,” she explained. “Basically, you read a scenario to your family and friends and then have them choose the song from their hand that best matches the scenario. The goal is to get the whole room singing classic songs and reminiscing about their favorite moments from film, TV, and everyday life.” Mission accomplished. With their mesmerizing pitch and compelling product, the Soundtrack game has this Xennial auntie in a chokehold.

“We were able to fully fund our Kickstarter by pitching to thousands of people at our HBCU homecoming tour last October. At Bowie State University, the first person we pitched to during our Kickstarter campaign was Everette Taylor, the CEO of Kickstarter. This was when we started to perfect the approach you saw at the HUxPNC Conference,” Brown told ESSENCE.

Since creating a successful prototype and raising over $15,000 on Kickstarter, they gained recognition as semi-finalists for Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition Prize and won pitch competitions with Black Girl Ventures and Venture For T.H.E.M.

Daryl “DJ” Riley, Jr., Founder of Tendaji

An alumnus of North Carolina A&T State, Riley developed his brand within the HBCU community: “Tendaji was initially born out of our senior design project during me and my co-founders Stanton Ridley and Jordan Walls‘ time at Hampton University.” The brand combines technology with fashion. “The inspiration came from our desire to create something that stands out in both industries,” Riley explained. “That’s where the idea of the solar-powered wireless charging jacket came into play.”

As the founders made their funding rounds, Tendaji won the Future of Fashion component at the iCON pitch competition, part of the Forbes Under 30 Summit. They would go on to garner accolades, awards, and support, including the $20,000 HBCU Track Prize from Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition initiative. Currently in the prototyping phase, Tendaji will officially launch its products this year.

It’s no wonder the innovative design has been so successful. Riley’s storytelling sparks genuine interest. “Crafting an impactful elevator pitch within a constrained environment comes down to clarity, authenticity, and understanding your audience,” he told ESSENCE. “The goal is to connect with the audience on a personal level.” Clearly—as evidenced by this profile—it worked.

What’s equally endearing is his commitment to community and his drive to build as he lifts. During the luncheons and galas that followed, I’d meet his classmates, his girlfriend, and even a cousin—each of whom were equally enterprising and ambitious.

For young business owners and startup founders like Brown, Dunn, and Riley, diligence is key. However, there is a fine line between persistence and pushiness; navigating it can make the difference between gaining support and turning potential backers away. For emerging founders looking to master that balance, these Gen-Zers offer invaluable insights on authenticity and crafting a pitch that aligns with your brand while leveraging your strengths.