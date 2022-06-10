Gabrielle Union Returns to BET With New Production Deal

Nino Munoz

Gabrielle Union breathed life into the ‘Mary Jane Paul’ character in the hit BET series Being Mary Jane. Now, more than three years after its series finale, Union is back at the network with a new deal.

Per a news release, the actress and producer has inked an overall deal with BET under her production company’s banner, ‘I’ll Have Another’ for BET Studios. The deal aims to produce content for Paramount+, SHOWTIME, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET+, and BET.

“We are thrilled to welcome multihyphenate superstar Gabrielle Union back to BET and to our newest endeavor BET Studios,” said Scott Mills, Chief Executive Officer, BET. “Through this partnership with I’ll Have Another we are further expanding our commitment to extraordinary diverse storytellers and providing platforms to voices that are integral to the fabric of our culture. We look forward to sharing the amazing projects this partnership will generate.”

Union launched her company in 2018, which centers the stories of marginalized communities. The company develops broadcast, cable and streaming series’ for television.

“”I’ll Have Another” believes that culture, community, and individual representation on-screen matters. We’re focused on telling stories centered on the most underrepresented voices, sharing their unique and diverse perspectives. It was important to me that we partner with a studio that supported our vision and BET Studios has done exactly that.” said Union. “I’m excited for this new chapter and what we will accomplish together.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Gabrielle, a leading Black woman in Hollywood, and her production company I’ll Have Another to continue creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated,” said Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice President and General Manager, BET Studios. “Her creativity, intellect and industry expertise along with her ability to authentically connect with audiences are all superb resources that will help propel BET Studios forward.”