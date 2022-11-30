Bitcoin Gone Bust? This Is How These Celebs Lost Big In Crypto Investing

Crypto giant Sam Bankman-Fried is facing trouble as his company FTX continues to battle money challenges, namely bankruptcy. The company faces a mass customer exodus as fears mounted around whether FTX has sufficient capital, leading to its eventual acquisition by rival Binance. But the deal came to a halt due to internal accounting inconsistencies according to reports.

“As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged U.S. agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com,” said Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao in a Nov. 9 tweet, just one day after the bail-out package offer was made.

The company’s unfortunate downfall signals are a larger issue within the crypto industry as the once $1 trillion market fell to $870 billion in just a few days. Earlier this month, BTC was down more than 17% while ETH has lost nearly 18% of its value. This dip is affecting investors, even the rich and famous.

Here’s a look at what they’ve lost thus far.