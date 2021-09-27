These Fortune 500 Companies Have Joined Forces To Address Health Disparities In The Black Community

Getty Images

Health disparities between races run deep.

Black people have higher rates of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease than other groups, and Black children have a 500% higher death rate from asthma compared with white children. It’s well documented that geography dictates this because communities determine our level of access to high-quality education, employment, housing, fresh foods or outdoor space – which are all determinants of health.

Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand, knows this and is aiming to make a change. The leader in integrated virtual care and navigation, recently announced a solution designed to help remove barriers to care for the Black community.

Developed using insights from an innovation coalition of Global and Fortune 500 companies, the product will be the first dedicated care concierge and healthcare navigation platform focused on improving the healthcare experience and advancing health equity for Black Americans. The Black Community Innovation Coalition is comprised of EHIR members Accenture, Best Buy, Genentech, Medtronic, State Farm, Target, and Walmart.

“Health disparities in the Black community have been a known problem for decades, and the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the inequities around access and advocacy that have been driven by a pattern of structural and interpersonal discrimination. The time is now to deliver solutions that drive meaningful change,” said Dr. Ian Tong, Chief Medical Officer of Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand and executive leader of the Coalition in a news release. “We are proud to have built the capabilities to help under-resourced populations over the past decade into a solution tailored for Black Americans. The community has long deserved resources that provide agency over care direction, advocacy, and access to improve trust, care experiences, and outcomes.”

The Black Community Innovation Coalition will work closely together to inform the product through a combination of targeted market research studies, employee-led focus groups, population health analyses, and product design workshops. The Coalition’s early exploration in this area has already identified potential zones of impact including maternal fetal health, cardiometabolic disease, primary care access, behavioral health, and more. These insights will help further tailor the robust care navigation, physician quality, and coordinated care support that Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand deliver to members.

“We’re proud to be on the leading edge with Grand Rounds Health, Doctor On Demand, and other employers in developing a resource to help improve access to quality healthcare for the Black and African American community,” said Lisa Woods, Walmart Vice President, Physical and Emotional Well-being. “The effort aligns with Walmart’s commitment to address disparities in healthcare access, engagement and outcomes. Together, through collaboration and innovation, we will make it easier to find good doctors and make quality healthcare attainable for underserved populations.”

The Included Health coalition work will culminate with the full market launch of the product designed for the Black community in early 2022.