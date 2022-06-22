Forbes recently released its eighth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, taking a look at the country’s highest earners. The women were hand-selected based on their efforts to amass their fortunes precluding any large inheritances. They vary from entertainers, healthcare magnates, technology founders and more. According to the outlet, the minimum net worth needed to make this year’s list was $215 million.

“This list celebrates women’s success in business despite constant challenges,” says Kerry A. Dolan, Assistant Managing Editor, Wealth, at Forbes in a statement. “Each year new entrepreneurs join the ranks, inspiring us with their stories of how they built their companies.”

Topping the list is Diane Hendricks, a businesswoman who eared her fortune as film producer among other ventures. This makes the fifth consecutive year she’s been named nunber one, now boasting a new worth of an estimated $12.2 billion.

New entries into the list include movie star Sandra Bullock (No. 96), Shark Tank judge Emma Grede (No. 77), PC Connection’s Patricia Gallup (No. 77) and Aviator Nation founder Paige Mycoskie (No. 80). Forbes also points out that the list includes 24 billionaires, including Spanx founder Sara Blakely, Rihanna, and aerospace firm Sierra Nevada cofounder Eren Ozmen.

Despite barriers to wealth, Black women have gone on to achieve great success as evidenced by previous year’s lists. The pervasive racial wealth gap many Black women face means that for every $1 the average US white man makes, Black women earns just 69 cents.

Last year Oprah, Rihanna, Serena Williams and Beyonce among others were named in Forbes’ 2022 global list.