Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Aiming To Bring NBA Team To Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has made a career of being one of the most powerful boxers in the world. Now, he may be looking to take his talents to the NBA, but not in the way you probably think.

The champ is allegedly eyeing ownership of an NBA franchise based in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal stated that it appears Mayweather has been “communicating with some certain individuals” about getting into league ownership.

“I’ve been talking to certain individuals for the last six months. That’s something I’ve been working on behind the scenes, but I’ve never came out and publicly talked about that with the media,” Mayweather said on June 13 at the M Resort Spa Casino, per the outlet.

This isn’t the first time a sports titan has publicly shared their dream of owning an NBA team.

During a recent episode of “The Shop,” Lebron James also said he wanted to buy a team and bring it to Sin City. “I wanna own a team, I wanna buy a team for sure,” said James, according to Complex. “I would rather own a team before I talk. I wanna, yeah. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

This may not happen for a while though, as the NBA’s commissioner Adam Silver said there aren’t any circulating conversations about an expansion for the time being.

“We are not discussing that at this time,” Silver said, according to Sports Illustrated. “As I’ve said before, at some point, this league will invariably expand, just not at this moment.”