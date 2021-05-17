Educate Yourself To Financial Empowerment: 5 Finance Books Written By Black Women

It’s time to get your money right, sis! Financial literacy gives you the knowledge to make educated decisions regarding your finances. The same way one gains information on a topic they enjoy or a subject in school, financial literacy can give you the confidence to discuss your finances and empower you to make changes to better your financial health. You can’t grow what you don’t know and this includes your money. There are several components to financial literacy including—income, spending, saving and investing, borrowing, budgeting, taxation, and financial management. Understanding these elements of financial literacy will help you manage your money better and provide you with good financial well being. Many people are often afraid to take a look at their finances; however, by understanding finances, knowing your financial standing, writing down your goals, and taking action to improve your financial health, you will be equipped to take control of your financial life.

There are many ways to access financial literacy in an affordable manner from listening to financial podcasts to utilizing social media to consulting with a financial professional and reading financial books. Financial books are great because you have them forever, can take notes, and can reference them later down the line. If you don’t know where to start, don’t worry—we’ve rounded up 10 financial books written by Black women that will help you empower and educate yourself straight to financial wellness!

Tiffany Aliche, better known as The Budgetnista is a financial inspiration. She has a passion for teaching about finance and this book is a great start for anyone trying to get their finances in order. The One Week Budget provides a simple approach to budgeting with day by day steps and lessons that you can achieve in one week. Instead of your finances seeming overwhelming, she makes it manageable. If you are short on cash, not to worry—you can access the information on a 23 page PDF document that Aliche provides on her website.

The Money Manual: A Practical Money Guide to Help You Succeed On Your Financial Journey

Tonya Rapley is the CEO and Founder of My Fab Finance, a destination for financial education and lifestyle blog for millennial women. Rapley wants you to own your power and break the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck. With her book, The Money Manual: A Practical Money Guide to Help You Succeed On Your Financial Journey she provides tangible tips and even a built in manual to help anyone who is in debt and/or struggling with money.

Bola Sokunbi is the founder of Clever Girl Finance and her website will lead you to a plethora of financial information to educate yourself. We recommend starting with her book, Clever Girl Finance: Ditch Debt, Save Money, Build Real Wealth. Think of it as a one-stop-shop guide to personal finances with practical ways to get yourself out of debt. She provides you with all the necessary tools (as well as stories from other women) to motivate yourself to financial freedom.

Finances are a tough thing for many people to talk about, often leading one to feel isolated about their financial experiences. However, if you are going through a difficult time with your finances or you didn’t grow up talking about money in your house—don’t worry or be ashamed, you are not the only one! You can’t look at your finances in a singular manner, there is an amalgamation of things that have led to where you are now with money including history, ancestry, and your personal environment. Our Money Stories: A Six Week No B.S. Holistic Financial Wellness Plan by Eugenié George will not only help get you on the right financial track, but it also provides interviews with 30 women of color who share their financial experiences and stories.

Okay, so technically, this book isn’t a “finance” book per se; however, it’s written by Carla A. Harris, the vice chairman of global wealth management and senior client adviser at Morgan Stanley. She’s one of the most successful Black women in business and in this book she shares strategies and advice for surviving any workplace environment. If you want that promotion at work, looking to build stronger professional relationships for better opportunities (that will ultimately lead to a better paycheck), Expect To Win: 10 Proven Strategies For Thriving In The Workplace is a must read.