‘Fauxductivity’ Is Sweeping Workplaces, But Is It A Sign Of Something Deeper?

‘Fauxductivity’ is a new term that describes a long-running issue that has taken over many workplaces for years in which employees fake productivity on the job.

Per a recent report from job seeker resource platform MyPerfectResume, 88% of employees are experiencing burnout, a telltale sign of toxic workplaces where there is extreme pressure to perform under unreasonable expectations. It’s no surprise that employees are turning to fauxductivity as a coping mechanism, the company says.

Jasmine Escalera, a career expert with the platform says the trend is an indicator of a much deeper problem.

“One in five people {in the MyPerferctResume report} said they are thinking about quitting their job every single day,” Escalera tells ESSENCE. “So, you have to think about it from the perspective of what are these employees not receiving that is making them go to work every single day and act like they’re doing things when they’re not? Essentially, psychologically, we all want to feel like we’re being a contributor to our workplace, when well-intentioned workers don’t work at their place of employment, it’s highly likely there’s some external or systemic issues that are happening within an organization that might be triggering this. A high number of employees now are very keen to the fact that work-life balance, well-being, flexibility are major contributors to increasing their productivity and happiness at work, and when they don’t get that, they just don’t show up as their full selves.”

To Escalera’s point, burnout can cause anxiety, depression, distress, and a negative outlook on life, per research from People who are burnt out may also have a shortened attention span and make poor decisions according to the National Alliance On Mental Illness.

With that, she says workers can take ownership of their professional journey when the urge to lean into fauxductivity creeps in.

“We saw that 88% of the people we surveyed are actually doing what they should be doing,” she says. “Our front line is to go and talk to your manager, talk to HR, try to figure out how you can get the things that you need, your needs met within the company. If you need a little bit more flexibility, if you need to prioritize your workload, if it’s too much for you, the first thing we always say is to have that conversation.”

Escalera also warns that although some workers may be getting away with being fauxproductive, it could come back to harm them in the long run.

“I think it’s important to really identify your career goals and determine if your current output is in alignment with that,” she says. “It should always start with you. What are you looking to gain from the next few years in your career? What experiences are you hoping to have? What skills are you looking to develop? I think it’s important to look at your industry and understand what changes might be coming and how to ensure you continue to maintain marketability within your specific industry.”

What Escalera doesn’t say is that in the US, employers can terminate employees for poor performance in any state that has an “at-will” employment policy, which applies to all states except Montana. In layman’s terms, employers can fire workers at any time, including when they deem them to be performing below company standards.

“If you are facing fauxductivity, ask yourself, why do I feel I need to pretend to be productive? And it could very well be that you’re not feeling like you’re getting the work that aligns with your career goals. Or you’re feeling a bit stressed or burnt out, or you’re not in the right work environment. But the self-reflection and the asking of these questions allows you to take control of your career. Oftentimes, we step into corporate America and relinquish that control. But I want professionals to know that you are in control of where you are, the environment you’re in, the goals that you set for yourself, and how you achieve those goals. It starts with knowing what you want, and then you can be self-directive and find it.”