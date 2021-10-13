Facebook Announces #BuyBlack Friday Initiative To Support Black-Owned Brands During Holiday Shopping Season

Getty Images

Black Friday hit a new record last year with shoppers spending $9.0 billion, an increase of 21.6% year over year (online sales hit $7.4 billion on Black Friday in 2019), according to Adobe Analytics data. This year, Facebook wants to make sure Black businesses get a big piece of the pie.

The social media platform is showing its support to businesses that need it most, starting with the return of #BuyBlack Friday to encourage people to support Black-owned small businesses. Facebook recognizes the holiday season is critical for small businesses. Their latest Global State of Small Business Report shows that a quarter of minority-led businesses expect to make half of their annual sales over the holiday period, compared to 14 percent of other small businesses.

Starting on Nov. 5, you can tune in every Friday in November to the #BuyBlack Friday show, which will feature Live Shopping segments from Black-owned businesses including Shaquanda’s Hot Pepper Sauce, House of Takura and Obia Naturals, in addition to special guests and other surprises.

#BuyBlack collections will also be available weekly in the Facebook Shop tab starting Nov. 1 and on the Instagram Shop tab starting Nov. 5.

#BuyBlack Friday is part of Boost with Facebook: Good Ideas Season, Facebook’s second annual program that gives small businesses access to free resources and training for a successful holiday season. As part of the Good Ideas Season, they’re also opening Good Ideas Shops in local communities across the U.S. Starting this week, people in Seattle, Fort Worth and New York City can visit their storefront window pop-ups to discover local small businesses and shop their products on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook says they are also dedicating a storefront window in Los Angeles for people to #BuyBlack this December.