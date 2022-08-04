A Look At Some Of Black Hollywood’s Most Expensive Divorces

Dealing with matters of the heart can be difficult, especially when money is involved. Unfortunately, divorces happen every day but everyone doesn’t have to navigate one of the most painful moments of their lives while in the public eye, and considering million-dollar fortunes.

Divorce proceedings can be notoriously expensive due to conflict, disagreements, and frequent miscommunication. To put things into context, the average cost of US divorces is $12,900, with the median rounding out at $7,500. Conversely, if a divorce goes to trial, that can cost the pair on average about $23,300.

Not to mention, the average hourly rate for a divorce attorney is $270 and legal fees can cost $11,300 per spouse when a full-time divorce attorney involved in the matter.

For the top 1%, divorces can be one of the most costliest decisions of their lives.

Here’s a look at some of the most expensive splits in Black Hollywood.