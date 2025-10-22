Inside ESSENCE’s 2025 Black Women In Business Luncheon: Patti LaBelle, Ursula Burns, Keia Clarke, And More Honored

Denise Hewitt

There’s a particular kind of excellence that happens when Black women stop waiting for permission and just build. And there’s something equally as excellent about refusing to wait for validation from the outside, and instead choosing to celebrate these exact same women ourselves. “For us, by us,” if you will.

On Thursday, October 9, that’s exactly what ESSENCE did when we gathered six of those builders for an intimate celebration that recognized not just their success, but the blueprints they’ve created for everyone coming up behind them.

ESSENCE Black Women in Business presented by L’Oréal Groupe honored Patti LaBelle as the Icon Award recipient, Ursula Burns with the Trailblazer Award, Monica Turner with the Executive Excellence Award, Keia Clarke as CEO of the Year, Valeisha Butterfield with the Change Agent Award, and Cheryl Porter as Entrepreneur of the Year. The private luncheon brought together leaders who’ve built empires, broken ceilings, and redefined what success looks like on their own terms.

The “when” of this luncheon is just as important as the “why.” Especially during these current “unprecedented times.” Black women-owned businesses employ over 647,000 people and generate nearly $119 billion in revenue, and Black women represent 42% of net new women-owned businesses in the U.S., which is three times their share of the female population. But the women in the room on Thursday told a different, deeper story about what it takes to not just survive in spaces that weren’t built for you, but to completely transform them.

Rahquel Purcell, Chief Transformation Officer, North America at L’Oréal Groupe, delivered keynote remarks that set the tone for the spirit of the day. “It is a privilege to gather here at Villa Lewaro, the home and legacy of Madam C.J. Walker, a true pioneer, visionary, and the first self-made woman millionaire in America,” she began. “To be in this space, surrounded by the beauty, strength, and leadership of Black women, is deeply meaningful for me.”

As the world’s number one beauty company and one of the largest advertisers globally, L’Oréal’s investment in cultural fluency remains central to its mission. “Partnerships with ESSENCE are incredible because they embody what we stand for: authentic representation, investment in Black women, and celebration of beauty in all its forms,” Purcell affirmed.

Keia Clarke, CEO of the New York Liberty, took the stage as the leader who guided the team to their first WNBA championship in 2024, ending a 52-year drought for New York City, which hadn’t seen a professional basketball title since 1973. “This is truly, truly an honor for me to be recognized here today. Especially alongside such inspiring honorees,” Clarke said. “I feel like a baby in here, not by age, but just by what you’ve accomplished and the impact that you’ve had.”

Clarke’s connection to ESSENCE runs deep. She remembered being a little girl, sneaking peeks at her Aunty J’s copy of the magazine before anyone else could get to it. “It was one the first places where I saw women who looked like me and they were celebrated for power and they were celebrated for their drive. And I wanted that,” she shared. Now, standing as CEO Of The Year, Clarke credits her success to community. “Today it’s only possible that we’ve seen the success that we’ve had, and I’ve had the success that I’ve had, because of a strong village.”

The Godmother of Soul herself, Patti LaBelle, who received the Legend Award presented by L’Oréal Groupe, brought her signature warmth and wisdom to the room. At 81, she’s sold more than 50 million records and turned her artistry into Patti’s Good Life, a lifestyle brand you can find in major retailers nationwide. But she’s not done yet. “I always say when I wake up every morning, I could do better,” LaBelle said. “And make it an easier world for Black women.”

Looking around at her fellow honorees, LaBelle’s humility came through. “I’m 81 years young and still learning. Just seeing all of the accomplishments that these ladies have made on their own, girl you’re just going to make me feel like I’m 10.” Then she offered a reminder that felt like both a rallying cry and a statement of fact: “Women, we’re doing it for ourselves.”

Also honored were trailblazers like Ursula Burns, the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company as CEO, who now mentors the next generation through board service. Monica Turner of Procter & Gamble, who is currently the President of North America, the company’s largest and most profitable region. Valeisha Butterfield, founder of SEED, whose career spans the Obama Administration to Google and who’s now championing tech inclusion. And Cheryl Porter, the vocal coach and entrepreneur behind the world’s number one vocal training method, who’s built a multi-million dollar global brand with over 45 million followers.

“Black Women in Business is both a tribute and a torch for women who carry legacy in one hand and possibility in the other,” said Michele Ghee, our Chief Content Officer.

For over 50 years, we’ve been telling these stories because representation matters, because these achievements deserve to be celebrated, and because the next generation of Black women in business needs to see what’s possible. The ceremony streams on YouTube on October 16 for our community to experience these powerful moments.