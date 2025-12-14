These Mosaic Bags Are the Ultimate Statement—And They’re Black Woman–Made

Courtesy of Ziva Naseer

A luxury handbag isn’t just one with a fancy-schmancy fashion house’s name attached to it. When the materials used, the construction quality, and the effort put in are top-tier, such a bag deserves the luxury label, too.

Take, for example, the offerings from Ziva Naseer. “Ziva” means radiant, and these bags are definitely that. The WeLoveUs.Shop partner, founded by Dominique Birdsong, takes the mosaic art form and puts it on purses. Birdsong launched her brand after being inspired by her grandmother’s adoration for a good handbag, as well as her own time spent living in Abu Dhabi. “I saw an opportunity to create something rare and deeply meaningful,” she writes on her site. “Traditional mosaic art has long been cherished across cultures, and I wanted to bring that craftmanship into the world of fashion.”

She has. Her bags, stunning clutches, and crossbodies, sell out often because of their gorgeous look. It’s also because each bag is handmade, stones and studs placed one by one. The bag you buy won’t look like the style someone else orders, even if they’re the same. Some bags are done in smaller batches, and therefore shipping and delivery dates can be further out, but each piece is worth your investment and wait.

Courtesy of Dominique Birdsong

If that isn’t enough of a draw to support Birdsong’s work, it’s also important to note that Ziva Naseer offers a lifetime repair protection plan. So if anything happens to your bag, perhaps embellishments come undone, the bag gets scuffed, or some of the components need a replacement, a repair will be offered. Customers only need to cover the cost of shipping and handling.

Bags we can’t take our eyes off of include the Elephant Ziva in Rouge ($260), Vivid Sparkle XL ($315), Infinity XL ($233), and the Happy Ziva XL ($242). But any bag you purchase is sure to get plenty of compliments and become a favorite in your collection.

“Ziva Naseer is more than a handbag brand; it’s a celebration of heritage, artistry, and individuality,” says Birdsong. “Each piece is a wearable work of art, designed to make a statement and spark conversation. So, find the bag that speaks to your soul—or better yet, let the bag choose you.”