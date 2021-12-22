Loading the player…

In an enlightening conversation at the 2021 ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit, The Great Girlfriends host Sybil Amuti was joined by Biz Builder & Social Media Strategist Ashley Ann and EveryStylish Girl Founder Nana Agyemang, as they took a deep dive into social media 101 specifically for business owners.

The layered discussion heard the ladies explore several topics, including the key to maintaining personal social media accounts while growing your business accounts, how really listening to your audience can be a real game changer, what the formula is for growth on social media and much more.



Scroll below to check out four solid tips we learned from their chat and then be sure to check out the full conversation in the video above. For more of everything you missed at the 2021 ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit, click HERE.



The ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit is presented by Coca-Cola® and sponsored by Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women.

01 Black Woman On Her Phone Getty Images 02 Learn To Understand The Real-Time Value Of Social Media “The demographic doesn’t do you much good if you don’t know what she wants right now,” Sybil noted. “Pay attention and ask those big questions because consumers can feel when you’re connected to what they want.” Getty Images 03 Always Remember: You Sell By Listening If you listen to people, they will tell you what they want, how they want it, what color, what variation, what platform all of that,” Ashley Ann says. “The biggest thing I see people struggle with is that they’re like, ‘Oh I have to try to sell to everyone. Everyone is my customer.’ But, when you sell to everyone, you sell to no one.” Getty Images 04 Don’t Forget Check In With Yourself “Instagram provides you with insights. Find out what is your top performing content and then repeat what is working for you,” Nana says. “Don’t shy away from that because that’s what’s going to get you the growth that you’re looking for. If it is reels, if it is quote graphics, if it is tweet graphics, figure out what’s going to give you that growth and be consistent.” Getty Images