Get Glowing This Season—Courtesy Of The Oil Bar

The Oil Bar

In a sea of one-size-fits-all beauty products, The Oil Bar stands out by letting people do things their way. Founded by Ernie and Jamie Dennis, the brand isn’t just about lotions and oils: it’s about personalization, connection, and community.

The story starts with Ernie, who helped turn Shea Moisture into a household name. After years in the beauty world, he wanted something different: a space where people could express themselves, feel uplifted, and have a little fun while doing it. Together with Jamie, they imagined a concept that felt like a neighborhood bar: a welcoming, social spot where customers could craft their own scents and products right on the spot. That idea of customization and community became the heart of The Oil Bar.

What began as a single kiosk quickly grew into a small chain of stores, attracting customers looking for more than just another lotion. For those who can’t make it to locations in Atlanta and Lawrenceville, Georgia and Columbus, Ohio, they can pick up their alluring scents and body care through the brand’s website and the WeLoveUs.Shop platform.

And the products are a treat: whipped shea and cocoa butter body smoothies, aromatherapy bath salts, and restorative oils for hair and skin. We’re currently obsessing over the Coconut & Plantain 3-in-1 Bath, Body & Massage Oil ($35), its accompanying Body Wash ($35), and a Juneteenth inspired limited edition fragrance, the 1865 Unisex Fusion Blend Roll-On ($12) that has notes of citrus and bergamot, jasmine and rose, and amber and sandalwood.

More than a beauty brand, The Oil Bar empowers people to embrace self-expression and make choices that feel uniquely theirs—showing that wellness and creativity can go hand in hand.