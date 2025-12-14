How Jasmine Oliver Created Guilt-Free Desserts In A Teacup

Courtesy of Jasmine Oliver

There’s more to tea than meets the taste buds. At least, that’s the case with Black-owned brand Tea Please. Created by Jasmine Oliver, the WeLoveUs.Shop partner is a loose-leaf tea company that specializes in dessert-flavored teas. The idea for the brand came to her in 2017, when she sought dessert alternatives: rich flavors, but with a lot less sugar. So in 2019, she launched Tea Please, aiming to create healthier options, allowing for people to indulge without the guilt and calories.

“After my grandmother passed away, I did research and found out that sugar was at the root of many of the diseases she suffered from, and I noticed that Black Americans were at the top of those stats,” Oliver said on her About Us page. “I decided to create dessert flavored tea to curve my sugar cravings, because I still wanted to treat myself, but in a healthier way.”

She’s become a tea specialist, traveling all over the world, enjoying tea rooms and more with offerings that offered her inspiration.

Since then, the brand has evolved from not just dessert flavors but to overall wellness blends that taste good and have practical benefits. And one of the benefits of all of the flavors is to help you find some stillness in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

All teas come in eco-friendly packaging, and you can choose from caffeine-free or caffeinated flavors. The tastes can easily make your mouth water. From Cinnamon Roll ($19-22) to Sock It To Me Cake ($19-22). Wellness offerings include Breathe EZ ($19-22) with a combination of peppermint and ecualyptus, and ImmuniTea, made of elderberry, echinacea and sage ($20-25), to name a few options.

Tea Please offerings make tea more than something to sip when you have a cold, when it’s chilly, or to help you digest a meal at the end of the day. Oliver’s creations offer a form of self-care, allowing you to pour into yourself every time you pour her teas into your cup.

“Dedicate yourself to your well-being, commit to enhancing your health (both physically and mentally), and prioritize becoming the best version of yourself,” she says.