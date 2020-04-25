A Tech Innovator, A Teen Entrepreneur & More Win Big In New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition

Ten Black women entrepreneurs earned their share of $100,00 in funding for their businesses thanks to the latest round of the increasingly-popular New Voices Pitch Competition.

Teaming up with Target Accelerators to bring the competition’s latest iteration to life, the New Voices team heard impressive pitches from each of the ladies to close out the ESSENCE Entrepreneur Virtual Summit. The immensely talented young women brought an array of innovative products and services to the table ranging from tech to beauty to fashion to skincare to food to education to haircare.

Among the contestants was 16-year-old Tyla-Simone Crayton, who took home a whopping $10,000 after wowing the judges with the pitch for her barbecue sauce line, Sienna Sauces.

But the biggest win of the day —$25,000 to be exact—came courtesy of the brilliant mind of tech visionary Chantal Emmanuel. Her company, Limeloop, is a software-based logistics company empowered by reusable shippers with sensors and GPS tagging. Retailers can rent LimeLoop’s technology-enabled reusable shippers, precisely track their fleet, capture valuable data, enable predictive analytics and better protect delivered packages, while consumers avoid waste and reduce their packages’ environmental impact.

Keep scrolling to see what all of the ladies took home.

$5,000 Winners

Diedre Roberson – EuMelanin

Kim Roxie – Lamik Beauty

Rahel Tekola – Learnabee

Jamika Martin – ROSEN Skincare

$10,000 Winners

Ranay Orton – Glow by Day

Tyla-Simone Crayton- Sienna Sauce

Adiya Dixon – Yubi Beauty

$15,000 Winners

Brandelyn Green – Voice of Hair

Jennifer Lyle – Lush Yummies Pies Co.

$25,000 Winner

Chantal Emmanuel – LimeLoop

A huge congrats to all 10 contestants!