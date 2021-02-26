The New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition Is Back TODAY At 3PM EST!
By Essence · Edit The New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition Is Back TODAY At 3PM EST!

It’s that time again and another group of talented business owners will get the chance to win big for their businesses.

Tune in TODAY, Feb 26th at 3:00 pm EST on EssenceStudios.com for our first New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition of the year! Ten women of color entrepreneurs will be pitching their companies to a panel of business experts for a chance to win between $5,000 and $20,000 in funding. Winners will also receive business coaching & mentoring from @newvoicesfamily to help them grow and scale their companies with purpose.

Finalists include:
-Simonne Smith of @2girlsandourtrucks
– Cecilia Pearson of @babypalooza
– Beverly Malbranche of @caribbrew
– Arion Long of @Femly
– Felicia Jarrell of@goldmineandcoco
– Ymani Efunyale of @goodvibesapc
– Jacquelyn Rodgers of @greentopgifts
– Jennifer McDonald of @jennydawncellars
– Sydney Davis of @tequityapps
– Ashley Rouse of @tradestjamco

For more information and to register now to watch, click HERE.

TOPICS:  Edit The New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition Is Back TODAY At 3PM EST!