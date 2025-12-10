WeLoveUs.Shop Partner NaturAll Is Elevating Everyday Ingredients Into Must-Have Haircare

NaturAll

NaturAll began with a simple frustration many Black women know all too well: shelves filled with products that promise nourishment but leave natural hair dry or damaged due to harsh chemicals. Founder Muhga Eltigani experienced this firsthand during her own hair journey. After noticing the toll traditional products were taking on her curls, she retreated to her kitchen in search of a solution. Blending real, food-grade ingredients like avocado, olive oil, coconut, aloe, and eggs, she discovered that what her hair needed all along was simple, fresh, plant-based care. Within months, her curls were stronger, softer, and thriving. What began as a personal experiment quickly transformed into a mission to bring clean, nutrient-rich formulas to others navigating their natural hair experience.

Launched in 2015, Eltigani built NaturAll from her Philadelphia kitchen with the goal of creating products that work in harmony with textured hair instead of against it. NaturAll stands out in a market crowded with mass-produced formulas because the brand keeps freshness and integrity at the center of everything it does. Some products are shipped refrigerated, an intentional decision to avoid synthetic preservatives and keep components potent and effective. This commitment to honesty, transparency, and clean formulations has made NaturAll a trusted name among women who want their haircare products to mirror the food they nourish their bodies with.

NaturAll’s product lineup includes nutritious foods that can be used effectively during wash day. Their hydrating shampoos ($30) and conditioners ($33) are designed to cleanse without stripping, and are powered by ingredients like avocado and kiwi. Their Fresh Frozé Treatment Bundle ($67) and deep conditioner treatments deliver restorative results using blends of sea moss, aloe, and plant oils to strengthen, repair, and deeply hydrate curls, coils, and locs. They also have styling products such as twisting pastes, edge controls, and oil blends (Cold Pressed Avocado Oil with Meadowfoam for example – $30) to help maintain definition and shine while avoiding buildup. NaturAll’s range of products is ideal for protective styles, wash-and-gos, and loc maintenance.

Muhga has received a host of accolades over the years for her products, including being featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2017. The brand’s reach continues to expand as it has also evolved into a community rooted in empowerment and authenticity. The company prioritizes transparency while encouraging women to embrace their natural hair. In a world where Black hair has often been scrutinized or misunderstood, NaturAll works to create a space where nourishment and self-expression come first. Every jar, bottle, or refrigerated treatment reflects the founder’s belief that healthy hair should begin with ingredients you can trust.