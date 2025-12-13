Mother-Son Duo Behind MelanBrand Skin Is Building Skincare Confidence For Black And Brown Kids

Courtesy of MelanBrand Skin

When Patrice Chappelle and her 14-year-old son, Bron Echols, launched MelanBrand Skin in 2023, they were answering a deeply personal need that resonated with many. Chappelle, who watched her son struggle with dryness, found the skincare options for children with melanated skin were lacking. Most products marketed for kids either stopped at soap and lotion or weren’t designed with the specific needs of Black and Brown skin in mind. Instead of settling for solutions that didn’t work, Chappelle and Echols set out to create a line of natural, responsibly formulated products tailored to address the real concerns of melanated skin from childhood onward. It’s available at WeLoveUs.Shop.

At its core, MelanBrand Skin is rooted in simplicity and care. The mother-son duo believes establishing healthy skin habits should begin early and should be grounded in products that are safe, effective, and free from unnecessary toxins. Their range is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and crafted without phthalates or parabens to ensure a gentle experience for young skin. From cleansers to toners and moisturizers, each product is designed with sensitivity and nourishment in mind, aiming to soothe, hydrate, and protect while celebrating the unique beauty of melanated skin.

Speaking of products, MelanBrand Skin has a collection tailored to ages 7-21 and one specifically for eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis, in addition to a collection for all ages. There’s the Turmeric Glow Bar ($16), the MelanKids Fresh Face Cleanser ($20), a MelanGrow Scalp & Hair Oil ($20), and the MelanMoisture Extreme Cream ($37). There’s levels to their offerings.

Charged by a mission to imbibe confidence and empower, mother and son want their brand to reshape how children of color see themselves and their routines. In households where conversations about hygiene often focus on teeth and hair, skincare is too often overlooked, especially when products fail to address diverse needs. MelanBrand Skin’s philosophy encourages families to treat skincare as an essential part of wellness and self-expression, fostering routines that reinforce a sense of pride from an early age.

The story of MelanBrand Skin is also inspired by an unexpected turn of events in Chappelle’s life. The co-CEO’s journey into entrepreneurship was born in part from navigating the frustrations of a career shift after a layoff. She turned a challenging moment into an opportunity to build something impactful for her family and community. Working alongside her son not only brought personal fulfillment but positioned Echols as co-CEO and co-founder at a young age, creating a family legacy.

The founders hope MelaBrand Skin has an impact that expands beyond skincare and acts as a catalyst to change perceptions and equip children with the tools they need to confidently care for themselves with intention and confidence. MelanBrand Skin is not just a beauty brand; it’s a celebration of identity, a commitment to safe and thoughtful self-care, and a testament to what’s possible when purpose and family come together to make something meaningful.