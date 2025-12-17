Turning School Spirit Into Style: Inside HBCU Legacy Fashion

HBCU Legacy

During the pandemic, third-generation HBCU alumna Cheylaina Fultz had an idea that blossomed into a fashion business. Fultz’s journey into entrepreneurship began in 2020 when COVID-19 halted her career in wedding and event planning due to lockdowns and canceled celebrations. Pregnant and at home with her young family, she revisited a longtime dream to create stylish apparel that spotlighted her pride in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, doing so in a way that existing offerings didn’t. What started as a concept for children’s fashion quickly evolved into a full-fledged brand. People expressed a desire for matching pieces that could reflect their own school spirit and legacies, and she fulfilled that request through HBCU Legacy Fashion.

From its inception, HBCU Legacy Fashion’s mission has been rooted in both quality and longevity. Rejecting the fleeting trends of typical custom collegiate wear, Fultz envisioned pieces designed to last and be passed down like heirlooms. To date, the WeLoveUs.Shop partner has grown far beyond its humble beginnings and expanded into a family-centric collection. She offers a range of products for adults and children, serving an audience that comprises HBCU graduates, current students, and families eager to honor these significant institutions, as well as Divine Nine organizations, in style. Some of the standout pieces you can find on WeLoveUs.Shop include the Hampton Women’s Silver Sequin Bomber ($120), the Florida A&M Black Denim Jacket ($120) that’s unisex, the Howard “HU” Youth Crewneck ($50), and the Adult’s JSU Satin Bomber Jacket ($170).

Fultz’s impact doesn’t end with her clothing items. She leverages her platform to educate and inspire. Traveling to schools and community events to spark curiosity about HBCUs and emphasize the importance of higher education, she is positively influencing future generations. Through newsletters and interactive materials, she also engages young minds in conversations about the value and history of these schools, making her brand as much about cultural empowerment as it is about style.

Today, HBCU Legacy Fashion has earned recognition and continues to expand its reach online and in retail spaces. At its core, the brand is a testament to Fultz’s belief that clothing can be a bridge between past and future generations. In crafting apparel that speaks to pride, legacy, and family, she has helped strengthen the fabric of communities one colorful stitch at a time.