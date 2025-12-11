How One Mother Turned Her Child’s Struggle With Eczema Into A Clean Body Care Brand

ESSENCE

WeLoveUs.Shop partner Tiffany Cartwright’s path to entrepreneurship began with a profound challenge many parents know all too well: Watching a child struggle with sensitive skin and feeling frustrated by the limited and harsh options on the market. When her daughter was born with eczema, Cartwright was determined to find a natural and effective solution. That determination set her on a journey of experimentation and discovery, mixing jojoba, castor, and grape seed oils in her kitchen until she unlocked a blend that brought relief and moisture without harmful ingredients and side effects. From this deeply personal mission, in 2015, G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs was born.

From its earliest days, G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs has pushed transparency and integrity in beauty. The brand’s formulations are crafted without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or harsh chemicals, reflecting Cartwright’s commitment to clean skincare that gently rejuvenates and locks in moisture. Every product is designed to honor the skin and respect the planet, with ingredient choices made thoughtfully and with purpose. But for the founder, transformative skincare goes beyond what’s in the jar. It’s about giving people a self-love ritual that helps restore confidence. There is the Mad About Mango body scrub ($25), the beloved Bubblin’ Brown Sugar body butter ($25), and even an unscented body butter ($25) if you want the nourishment without the fragrance. And there’s much more where that came from.

G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs

At the heart of G.L.A.M., which stands for Give Love to All Mankind, is a philosophy grounded in community and compassion. She has woven this value into the very fabric of the brand by ensuring that impact extends beyond beautiful skin. A portion of every purchase supports survivors of cancer, lupus, and diabetes, bringing hope and care to those navigating some of life’s most challenging journeys. This commitment to giving back has made G.L.A.M. a vehicle for positive change.

Cartwright’s leadership has guided G.L.A.M. into a space where beauty, intention, and empowerment intersect. In addition to body scrubs, the brand offers a range of products, including body butters, soap bars, and gift sets. Each product offers a moment of indulgence, inviting users to embrace everyday self-care.

G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs embodies resilience and representation in an ever-evolving industry. Cartwright’s story and her products reflect a broader movement toward inclusive, clean beauty that honors diverse skin needs. Today, she continues to grow her brand with intention, rooted in the belief that skincare can be transformative on multiple levels. Through G.L.A.M., Cartwright invites consumers to treat themselves with kindness beyond the shower or vanity table.