How Hurricane Katrina Sparked A Career In Engineering And An Inspiring Children’s Book Series

When New Orleans native and entrepreneur Courtney Kelly was growing up, she dreamt of one day becoming a veterinarian. But when Hurricane Katrina ravaged her hometown, the storm altered the course of her life in a way she never expected. Witnessing the devastation and rebuilding of her hometown planted a seed for a deeper calling: strengthening communities through engineering.

In pursuit of her dreams, Kelly earned a degree in civil engineering and mathematics from Southern Methodist University. She later added a master’s in civil engineering with a structural concentration and an MBA from Lamar University. She went on to become a licensed professional engineer in Texas and had a thriving career working on major civil infrastructure and construction management projects, including airports (such as DFW International and Dallas Love Field), highways, and municipal developments. The engineering graduate also stepped into education as an adjunct professor at her alma mater, SMU, teaching quality management to the next generation of builders.

Despite a flourishing engineering career, Kelly felt the tug of another purpose—storytelling. She knew firsthand how powerful representation could be, especially in fields like STEM, where Black girls and girls of color remain underrepresented. She envisioned a world where young readers could see themselves as problem-solvers, innovators, and community builders. That vision was materialized through the creation of Courtney Kelly Books, a children’s publishing brand rooted in empowerment and education.

Her debut title, Celeste Saves the City, released in 2022, introduced readers to the character Celeste, a curious and courageous young girl inspired by Kelly’s own journey. Through Celeste, Kelly breaks down civil engineering concepts into easy-to-understand narratives that spark imagination while teaching real-world problem-solving. The author expanded the series in 2024 with Celeste Tunnels Underground, broadening its educational reach while keeping representation at its core. Both books are now available in multiple languages (French, German, and Spanish) and formats, expanding their accessibility. In addition to her books, Kelly also sells merchandise that empowers future engineers, from notebooks to stationary and drinkware.

What started as a passion project quickly transformed into a mission-driven mode of storytelling. To date, Kelly has sold thousands of books across more than a dozen countries, spoken to classrooms and libraries nationwide, and created resources that encourage children to dream boldly. She also offers one-on-one consulting sessions for aspiring authors in addition to educational workshops.

For Kelly, every book is a bridge that connects children to STEM and communities to knowledge. Drawing on her personal experiences, she shares a message of resilience and hope. The entrepreneur also recently established a YouTube channel to increase engagement and share more about her journey. And you can now find her work on WeLoveUs.Shop.