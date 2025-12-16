The Fashion Brand Tabitha Brown Wears Is Built on Sustainability And Culture—Meet Coradorables

Coradorables

In the world of fashion, fleeting trends often overshadow values. Coradorables is an example of what can happen when good style is intertwined with core values and craftsmanship.

Founded in 2010 by Cora Spearman-Chang, Coradorables is a family-run, woman-owned, Black-owned, and native Hawaiian fashion brand based in Honolulu. The WeLoveUs.Shop partner is known for its quality resort wear designed for men, women, and children. Spearman-Chang’s vision for Coradorables was inspired by the birth of her first daughter and shaped by her own journey through significant life challenges, including surviving head, neck, and brain cancer. That intimate beginning blossomed into a creative force that has captivated luxury resorts, specialty boutiques, and fashion lovers around the world.

Crafted in Honolulu from hand-selected textiles and custom patterns, the collections evoke a mid-century modern Hawaiian aesthetic that celebrates culture, familial bonds, and joyful living. The pieces produced by Coradorables include signature flowy dresses, tailored aloha shirts, and spirited character collections inspired by Spearman-Chang’s daughters and the diverse communities within Hawaii. Each garment is designed with intentional details that speak to heritage and her personal story. Each piece is also vibrant and stylish, from the Palaka Navy Pleated Maxi Skirt ($255), the Groovy Hibiscus Aloha Shirt Dress ($350), and for the littlest ladies, the super cute Groovy Hibiscus Signature Ribbon Dress ($95).

Coradorables has distinguished itself by combining vibrant designs with commitments to sustainability and ethical labor practices. Its commitment to local production ensures not only high quality but also a minimized carbon footprint and fair working conditions.

The clothing brand’s story is filled with notable achievements that reflect its influence within and beyond Hawaii. Under Spearman-Chang’s leadership, Coradorables was the first Hawaii-based retailer featured at Saks Fifth Avenue Waikiki. Designs have also appeared in international venues and pages — from British Vogue to specialty retail in Japan. This global reach is the result of dedication to slow, purposeful growth that stays true to the brand’s identity. As Spearman-Chang herself has said, choosing long-term brand integrity over quick commercial gain has shaped Coradorables’ path, enabling opportunities such as luxury pop-ups and cultural showcases that align with the core mission.

Integral to Coradorables’ entrepreneurial ethos is its commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing. The company embraces an on-demand production model that eliminates excess waste and prioritizes biodegradable materials. Additionally, its collaborations with reputable manufacturers in Hawaii support living wages and ethical labor practices. This approach reflects a philosophy that honors the ‘āina (land) and the keiki (children) of Hawaii, echoing a foundational belief that business can be a force for good.

Through platforms like WeLoveUs.Shop and community-centered commerce initiatives, brands like Coradorables receive visibility and support within networks that value cultural authenticity and social impact. Coradorables’ journey proves that when a business is built with purpose and nurtured, it can make meaningful contributions to society.