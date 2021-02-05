Barefoot Wine’s #WeStanForHer Campaign Celebrates Black Female Entrepreneurs

We stan a Black woman boss — and thankfully, so does Barefoot Wine!

Last year, the wine brand launched #WeStanForHer, a campaign to celebrate and support Black women entrepreneurs, and the good news: it’s back! The even better news: all Black female business owners have the opportunity to apply. In partnership with the New Voices Foundation, applications have officially opened up for the 2021 New Voices + Barefoot #WeStanForHer Grant program to support emerging business owners in pursuing and actualizing their dreams.

And of course, Barefoot is coming to help Black women secure a bag. Five selected entrepreneurs will receive a $10,000 grant, and if that weren’t enough, each business will also receive access to mentorship and business coaching services through New Voices Foundation.

“We are excited to partner again with Barefoot on the #WeStanForHer grants program to provide capital along with access and expertise through our business coaching to a new group of Black women business owners in 2021,” said Richelyna Hall, Chief Impact Officer at the New Voices Foundation. “During these challenging economic times, it’s more important than ever for us to come together in partnership and in community to help create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for Black women.”

New this year, Barefoot also is pledging to devote its advertising platforms and resources to amplify the grant recipients’ businesses. “Barefoot believes in celebrating all communities and commits to going beyond statements to create a meaningful difference in recognizing the ambitions and resilience of Black women,” says Shannon Armah, Associate Brand Manager for Barefoot. “In partnership with New Voices Foundation, #WeStanForHer remains an important and powerful example of our commitment to foster community equity and amplify the voices of Black women small business owners and their meaningful experiences.”

To learn more about the New Voices + Barefoot Grant, eligibility criteria and to apply, visit here.

New Voices Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is focused on providing flexible funding, learning and networking opportunities to women of color entrepreneurs via grants, mobile accelerators, coaching and online learning.