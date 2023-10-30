South African, Black Woman-Owned Wine Brand Expands To US—”We Are Changing The Game!”

US LAUNCH OF AMANDLA WINES CELEBRATES THE STRENGTH OF WOMEN EVERYWHERE

One woman-led South African wine brand is expanding to the US all in the name of empowerment.

Amandla, the latest varietal from Adama Wines, a South African-based 100% Black woman-run business, recently rolled out in the US to celebrate the power of womanhood.

“At the heart of Amandla is a mission to engage, inspire and excite the next generation of wine enthusiasts and to nurture future generations of black female business owners,” says Managing Director and winemaker, Praisy Dlamini in a news release. “There is something we can call our own in a traditionally white male-dominated environment. We are changing the game!”

As ESSENCE previously reported, the Association of African American Vintners president Phil Long (of Longevity Wines) states that there are more than 11,000 wineries in the US and less than 100 are Black owned.

“Amandla, meaning POWER, in the South African language of IsiXhosa stands for the courage and resilience within women,” a press release explains. “It is an homage to FREEDOM and the exciting opportunities that the FUTURE holds. Amandla is not just about wine; it’s about a movement that embodies the spirit of South Africa and the remarkable women who steer its path. Amandla wines are sourced from the stunning vineyards of the Western Cape, where the grapes are hand-picked and blended by Praisy Dlamini, one of the brightest stars and a rarity in the wine industry. Praisy began her studies in agriculture, followed by three years in the Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé program. After creating a handcrafted Cabernet as part of the course, she later embarked on her career to become one of the most talented winemakers in South Africa.”

The brand offers a Shiraz Zinfandel and a White Sauvignon Blanc and is now available through WSJ Wine by the Wall Street Journal at WSJwine.com/Amandla.