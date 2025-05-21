Ebonie Ward Is Building The Future of Black Talent—Starting With A 10,000-Square-Foot Creative Space In Atlanta

Brandon Almengo

Talent management hasn’t always reflected the people it represents, but thankfully there’s one woman who is shifting that reality.

11th & Co., the first Black woman-led and operated talent management firm recently celebrated the expansion of their business with a grand opening of their new office, 550 RMG, nestled in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward.

The celebration, which took place this past Saturday, May 17, brought together Atlanta’s entertainment, media, and tech elite. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton was among the notable guests who came out to support the groundbreaking (literally) occasion.

Attendees got a firsthand look at the space—complete with games, merch, and even an 11th & Co. food truck parked outside. The highlight of the evening was a special ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of this creative sanctuary.

Making her a true “girl boss” in every sense of the phrase, 550 RMG is solely owned by 11th & Co.’s Chairwoman and CEO, Ebonie Ward. Speaking exclusively to ESSENCE, she shared, “Being a solely Black woman-owned talent firm is both a profound responsibility and a powerful testament to what’s possible when we bet on ourselves. We are not just opening doors — we’re building new ones entirely, rooted in intentionality, excellence, and representation. Our mission is to amplify Black talent in all its diversity, making sure our stories, our voices, and our power are seen and valued at every level. The impact we intend to have isn’t just about visibility — it’s about ownership, equity, and change.”

The 10,000-square-foot multi-use creative space also houses four other Black-owned businesses: Six Degrees (an Atlanta-based creative agency), Genius Club (a full-service production collective), 11th & Co.’s non-profit initiative A Seat At The Table, and their upcoming distribution company Nine Distribution, which is set to launch in September 2025.

Renowned Atlanta interior designer Annysa LaMantia curated the space, which features amenities like a private recording studio and suite, an editing and production bay, private conference rooms, an open kitchen with upgraded appliances, an open patio, and a wardrobe showroom.

“This is a new chapter and a new beginning for us,” Ward stated during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “I want to thank everyone for being here and everybody for supporting us along our journey. It’s definitely been a time, but it’s only the beginning because with us it never stops.”