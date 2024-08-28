A Black-Owned Mobile Vision Clinic Wins $25K Invest Fest '24

Young woman having eyesight test at optical store. Ophthalmologist hand adjusting the lens degree on trial frame wore by a female client.

A mobile vision clinic was awarded $25,000 for its outstanding work in improving health outcomes for underserved communities.

2020 Perfect Vision Campaign, a program spearheaded by Chicago-based organization Experiences That Matter Foundation, was selected as this year’s recipient of the HealthyMD x EYL (Earn Your Leisure) Healthcare StartUp Grant. The campaign’s founders were awarded the grant onstage at Invest Fest in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 2020 Perfect Vision Campaign is a mobile vision that offers FREE vision screenings, eye exams, and prescription lenses to Chicagoans.

“This grant is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners who have been committed to this project for the past five years,” said Dinai Yelverton, Founder of Experiences That Matter Foundation. “I am extremely grateful to HealthyMD and Invest Fest for creating this opportunity for Black businesses. Building this clinic has been a labor of love, and I’m excited to pick the brains of both Cliff and Steve to understand how they overcame some of the obstacles we are now facing.”

The founders shared they launched the clinic to address health disparities for Black and Brown communities that often go without the critical services simply because they can’t afford them. With the grant, they said they can continue to address those access gaps.

“We understand the challenges entrepreneurs face when growing their businesses, particularly in the healthcare industry,” the HealthyMD co-founders said. “Through this grant our goal was to uplift fellow entrepreneurs aiming to make a true difference in their communities and The Experience Matters Foundation aligns with this mission. We are excited to see how this grant supports their growth and impact on our communities.”