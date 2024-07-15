Dwyane Wade Is Considering Launching His Own Nail Color Line

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: Dwyane Wade attends When We Gather: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy Curated by Dwyane Wade during Netflix is a Joke Fest at The Miracle Theater on May 09, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Dwyane Wade may be venturing into a new entrepreneurial landscape.

The NBA icon recently revealed in an interview with CBS that he may be considering launching a nail line, a natural next step he uses nail design to “express” himself and bond with his daughter Kaavia.

“I’m actually thinking about jumping into the nail line,” he shared. “I’ve been having some conversations on my own about exploring. I’ve got a couple ideas, and one of my favorite things to do when it comes to this is actually sitting down with my daughter and getting my nails painted and painting hers. That’s the time that we get to connect. Me doing something that she loves and also that I love. I give her manis and pedis.”

If Wade decides to lean into his idea to launch the nail line, it would be the latest addition to his ever-growing business empire.

In addition to countless endorsements and a slew of successful invesmenrts, he launched his wine brand Wade Cellars in 2014 alongside Napa Valley vintner Jayson Pahlmeyer. In 2022 the company launched a series of wine and food experiences called When We Gather.

Additionally, he launched baby body care brand Proudly alongside Gabrielle Union to nourish melanin-rich skin.

“With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market,” Union and Wade said in a joint statement at the time of its launch. “Since officially launching in April, they’re growing and going strong.”