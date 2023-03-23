Apparently Drunk Shopping Is A Thing And It Drove $14B Into The U.S. Economy Last Year

Boozy shopping is taking America by storm and costing people a lot of money.

1 in 6 Americans shared they are guilt of shopping under the influence according to new data from Finder, a financial data company. They stated that allocating upwards of $309 for a drunk shopping spree is normal, fueling a $14 billion influx of consumer spending.

According to Finder’s survey results people are tied for most frequently buying shoes, clothes or accessories and food, with 47% of drunk shoppers saying they bought items in these categories. The report also found that other popular drunk spending categories were alcohol, cigarettes and gambling, all tied with 34% of respondents. Cars come out on top as the most expensive category at an average spend of $2,038.

Surprisingly, the data pointed out that men are almost three times more likely to make a drunkenly purchase food than women are, while women were most likely to shop for clothing, shoes, and accessories. Other categories most likely to be bought while inebriated include cigarettes, gambling, and (more) alcohol.

Generationally, millennials (33%) were found to the largest perpetrators of shopping while drunk, with Gen Z trailing close behind at 28%. Gen X and Baby Boomers only made up 10% of intoxicated shoppers.

As Inc points out, the survey reported that higher earners were more likely to spend money while under the influence, with 26% of people earning more than $100,000 twice as likely to drunk shop than 15% of those who earn below 100,000.