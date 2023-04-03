Dr. Xavier Cole Is Named President of New Orleans’ Loyola University, Making Him The First Black Person To Hold The Role In 111 Years

The Loyola University New Orleans Board of Trustees just made history.

Earlier this month it was announced that Dr. Xavier A. Cole, Ed.D., was named as the university’s 18th president, making it the first time a person of color has held the role in 111 years.

“Dr. Cole is a uniquely experienced higher education administrator who has dedicated his career to the study and preservation of Jesuit, Catholic institutions in America, and to the service of their students,” said Stephen Landry, Chair of the Board of Trustees in a news release.

According to Loyola’s website, Cole’s appointment came by a unanimous board vote on Friday, March 17 after the university conducted a seven-month, national search.

“I am committed to strengthening this thriving institution by seeking out mission-aligned partnerships, promoting our financial health and stability, and investing in those who work and learn here,” Cole said in a news release. “There is so much possibility for us to rise up to meet the needs of our city, our state, and our region – needs in the business community, education sector, and healthcare fields. Loyola has the necessary academic programs not only to prepare future successful employees but to position them as trusted leaders.”

“We have found a real gem for our students in Dr. Cole,” said Robért LeBlanc, Chair of the Presidential Search Committee and Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Throughout his career, Dr. Cole has been guided by Ignatian-influenced education ideals of fortifying the mind, body, and spirit.”