As Healthcare Costs Soar, Carol’s Daughter Is Offering Grants For Families To Get Doula Care

Birthing a child can costs $18,865 on average, including pregnancy, labor and delivery. Conversely, a birth doula can cost upwards of between $1,600 to $2,000. Marginal in comparison but still a hefty cost, especially as living costs continue to climb. Fortunately, Carol’s Daughter is here to alleviate that financial burden.

The brand has announced the expansion its Love Delivered initiative to New Orleans families in search of doula care.

In partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation, the program provides grants for doula care, for pregnant and recently postpartum Black mothers and birthing people.

“We know that access to doula care can be a challenge to many,” says Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter in a statement. “Through our partnership with Mama Glow Foundation, we have provided doula services for families in need and we are proud to extend the program’s reach to the city of New Orleans.”

“The City is grateful to Carol’s Daughter and the Mama Glow Foundation for their investment in New Orleans families,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The state of Louisiana has one of the highest has one of the highest maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S. “The ‘Love Delivered’ initiative helps provide safe and healthy reproductive care, and this investment will have an immediate impact on women and children throughout our city. These innovative partnerships are how we will continue to meet our people where they are and improve the health and well-being of our mothers, infants, and families.”

Per a news release, The Love Delivered program has provided 70+ doula grants for Black birthing people and developed the Birthing While Black Prep Guide, a 65-Page Mobile Resource for growing Black families.

People can apply for a grant today!