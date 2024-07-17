The First Hypoallergenic Braiding Hair Brand Is Opening A Flagship Shop

A mid adult Black woman braids the hair of a mixed race female in a domestic setting, showcasing a traditional hairstyle being made.

Dosso Beauty’s imprint is growing.

The Black woman-owned hypoallergenic braiding hair brand is officially opening its first brick and mortar shop and salon.

Launched in 2018, Kadidja Dosso wanted to provide a solution for people who, like her, are allergic to braiding hair and suffers from scalp and skin sensitivity.

“I knew that it was the hair itself because I tried to use another brand that said it was clean therapy, and I noticed that it was a different reaction,” Dosso explained in a recent interview with Fox 29. “It wasn’t just scalp bumps and everything like that. My scalp was inflamed, it was purple, and it was unbearable. So I knew that I had to find an option. And then I pulled about 200 women, and in two days, 200 plus women told me that they also had the same reaction.”

Since launching brand, Dosso Beauty products are sold on Amazon, GoPuff and other online retailers. It was also a recipient of $250K grant from the Black Ambition Prize, a non-profit launched by Pharrell Williams.

The new Philadelphia-based store is located on 5102 Rochelle Ave and will allow customers to purchase Dosso Beauty products in-person as well as get an install.

“Beyond providing products and solutions to for sensitive scalp and skin, we’ve been keen on building a community and space where everyone can experience beauty that is intentionally good for us and by us,” an Instagram caption announcing the opening reads. “You’ll now be able to experience it all within our one-stop and Dosso Beauty Experience.”