The Internet Responds To Donald Trump's Planned Appearance At NABJ—A Convention And Career Fair For Black Media

KRAKOW, POLAND – 2018/07/26: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been altered: [Double exposure].) In this photo illustration a double exposure image shows the President of United States of America, Donald Trump with a sentence saying “Fake news”. (Photo illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The annual National Association Of Black Journalists Convention is an event aimed at convening, connecting and empowering Black media professionals. However, a recent addition to its speaker lineup is leading some onlookers to believe the move is the antithesis of the event’s mission.

On July 29, it was reported that former President Donald J. Trump will participate in a conversation with journalists during its opening day in Chicago on Wednesday, July 31, at noon CST. The conversation would be moderated by ABC News’s Rachel Scott, Fox News host Harris Faulkner and Kadia Goba Semafor, a politics reporter who covered Congress for Axios and BuzzFeed News.

🟥 Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump will participate in a conversation with journalists at #NABJ24 during its opening day in Chicago on Wednesday, July 31, at noon CST. For more details: https://t.co/3WBTzQg8dd pic.twitter.com/VoPLU41xJC — #NABJ Headquarters ✊🏾🖊️🎙️💻 📷 🎥 📝 🔈 (@NABJ) July 30, 2024

Journalists took to X to express their thoughts on the addition, with many vehemently opposing it, claiming the move was counterproductive.

I have decided to step down as co- chair from this year’s #NABJ24 convention in Chicago.



To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck.



For everyone else, I’m looking forward to meeting and reconnecting with all of you in the Windy City. #nabj — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 30, 2024

Some users pointed to Trump’s fraught relationship with Chicago, the location the convention will be taking place this year. The city’s Mayor, Brandon Johnson stated that the Chicago’s city departments are ‘fully prepared to uphold safety’, a reference to the Trump’s track record of inciting violent loyalists at public events.

Mayor Brandon Johnson releases statement ahead of Donald Trump’s Wednesday appearance at NABJ in Chicago — where protesters have demonstrated en masse against the former president, once shutting down a 2016 rally, and Trump has disparaged the city as “embarrassing” after visiting https://t.co/cRPVg9buRQ pic.twitter.com/bcrKIPtFad — Alice Yin (@byaliceyin) July 30, 2024

During his 2016 election run, Trump blamed President Obama for the blighted conditions some Chicagoans faced in his “home town” during the Republican National Convention, and subsequently almost obsessively mentioned Chicago in a negative light during his public speeches.

From 2017 NABJ JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR



The reports of attacks on Black women White House correspondents by the then president of the United States are not myth or conjecture, but fact. To have a presumed orchestrated session with the former president is an affront to what this… — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 30, 2024

“We have a situation where we have our inner cities – African Americans, Hispanics are living in hell because it’s so dangerous,” Trump said in September 2016 presidential debate. “You walk down the street, you get shot. In Chicago, they’ve had thousands of shootings, thousands since January 1. Thousands of shootings. And I say, where is this? Is this is a war-torn country? What are we doing?”

Other X users pointed out that NABJ is a non-partisan organization and have invited past Presidential candidates from both sides of the aisle to participate in the convention.

People really upset about Trump speaking at NABJ? The organization is non partisan. I think some of y’all forget that the job of journalists are to ask the questions, regardless of who they are. This isn’t CNN. NABJ doesn’t monetarily gain anything by doing this. — Cody D. ✨ (@codydonair) July 30, 2024

